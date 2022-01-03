Harry to miss Saturday

Jockey A’Isisuhairi Kasim, better known as Harry at Kranji, has been suspended for one Singapore race day for careless riding on Dragon Ryker in Sunday’s Race 8.

Passing the 300m mark, he directed his mount outwards, when insufficiently clear of Runfinnrun, who was checked.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account his record, guilty plea, the degree of interference and carelessness.

A’Isisuhairi will miss this Saturday’s Kranji meeting.