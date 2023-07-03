Harry real happy with hurrah 300

From his book of eight rides on Sunday, A’Isisuhairi “Harry” Kasim narrowed his best chances to clinch his 300th win milestone down to Engine Start or, maybe, City Gold Warrior.

When neither obliged by Race 7, the Malaysian lightweight jockey cast a glance at his remaining four rides, and shook his head.

The record would probably have to wait for another day.

At odds of $86, Gemilang in the last race was his mount with the shortest quote. The rest – Lim’s Dreamwalker ($162), Real Efecto ($123) and Ahorsewithnoname ($496) – were forlorn hopes with three-figure odds.

Lim’s Dreamwalker ran accordingly.

But in Race 10, the $70,000 Class 3 race (1,600m), A’Isisuhairi could feel the adrenaline rush when the David Kok-trained Real Efecto left last place to join the movers and shakers at the 400m.

Street Cry Success (Simon Kok), who travelled alongside Real Efecto at the rear all the while, was ridden for luck by staying on the inside while Real Efecto kept plotting a wide path.

Nine times out of 10 in such scenarios, the thicker end of the prize money goes to the shortest way home – as long as the seas part.

Eight-year-old Street Cry Success was on his way to a seventh win for the late Terry Lee’s Fairdeal Stable, as he punched through a gap that suddenly materialised between Sacred Command (Benny Woodworth) and In All His Glory (Daniel Moor) at the 250m.

But they had not reckoned with Real Efecto, a $123 long shot, sprouting wings under a Harry in a real hurry on the outskirts.

After the Real Impact five-year-old just got the nod by a head, A’Isisuhairi stood high in the irons to salute the crowd while letting out a pent-up scream of relief and delight.

“I’m so happy I won my 300th race,” said the former two-time Singapore champion apprentice jockey.

“To be honest, after my two best chances, Energy Start and City Gold Warrior lost, I thought I had no more good bullets left.

“I thought it was too short for Real Efecto, but he’s the one who got me there.”

Horses do not read the odds, and it would seem, neither does A’Isisuhairi.

By coincidence, win No. 299 came the Saturday before from another roughie supplied by Kok – Happy Warrior who paid even juicier odds ($214).

The Singaporean handler has struck a fruitful association with A’Isisuhairi in 2023, with the pair combining for six of his haul of 15 winners.

“It’s great for Harry to have won his 300th race. Glad I played a small part in it,” said the in-form trainer.

Kok thought the opposition might be too rich this time around, especially as Real Efecto is more effective over more ground.

But he knew the gelding was in the form of his life, and might be good enough to earn some precious points towards a loftier target at the end of the year.

“This horse has maintained his form. He trialled well on Tuesday,” said Kok.

“The field was very tough, I was just hoping for the best.

“I knew they’d go very fast, so I told Harry to just sit back and let him settle where he is happy.

“He relaxed very well at the back, and when I saw him sweep to the outside, I knew he would run on well.

“This can only help him chalk up more points towards the Gold Cup at the end of the year (Nov 11). That is his main goal.”

Kok had long tagged Real Efecto as a Singapore Gold Cup horse. He actually aimed him at the Group 1 handicap over 2,000m in 2022, but they did not make the cut.

A’Isisuhairi, who has yet to crack it for a first Singapore Gold Cup win, is confident the trip is right up Real Efecto’s alley.

“Back to the mile, David told me not to use him early, not to get him going too early,” he said.

“I rode him quiet, but this horse can pull sometimes. But I got him to relax. At the 200m, he was quickening so well I knew I would finish over the top of them.”

Sunday’s Stewards’ Cup meeting also saw popular trainer Leslie Khoo break a long run of outs with Delilah ($17) in the $20,000 Open Maiden Division 2 race (1,400m).

The veteran trainer made a flying start with four wins in January, but the momentum has stalled since Melody Fair scored on Jan 23.

“Finally a winner. But I’ve got some young horses coming up,” said the Singaporean ex-jockey.

“Hopefully, things improve from now on.”

Jockey Ronnie Stewart was also rapt, particularly with the perfect timing of the Zacinto filly’s maiden win.

“My old boss Bernie Howlett’s two sons were visiting Kranji. It was great to have them coming down for the photo,” said the Australian hoop.

“This filly’s still green. Her best attribute is she’s quick out of the gates. Once she dictates, she gets a bit lost in front, but she was good today.”