Harry to ride in Mauritius contest

A'Isisuhairi Kasim at his last Kranji win aboard Tennet Tentennet for trainer Leslie Khoo on Dec 9.

Malaysian jockey A’Isisuhairi Kasim will be missing from the Singapore meeting on Dec 17, not through suspension or injury – but thanks to an invitation to ride at a jockeys’ series in Mauritius.

The event is held at the Champ de Mars racecourse on the Indian Ocean island on Dec 16 and 17. Four local jockeys will do battle against four foreign jockeys from France, India, Brazil and Malaysia, albeit A’Isisuhairi is based in Singapore.

A’Isisuhairi said he initially needed time to think it over, as he had already planned a family-cum-working holiday in Macau and Hong Kong during that time.

But, the Kelantan-born jockey, better known as Harry, eventually decided such opportunities to benchmark himself against jockeys from other horizons are hard to come by, more so when Mauritius was on his bucket list.

“A jockeys’ series is always a great opportunity to test your skills against other top jockeys from around the world,” said the New Zealand-trained hoop.

“I won the Asian Young Guns in New Zealand in 2013. That was the only jockeys’ series I rode in, but I was an apprentice then.

“When the Mauritius invitation came, I was keen as it’s always been on my wish list of countries I want to ride in one day.

“But it was clashing with the Macau trip. I then discussed with my wife Jannah and she told me to go ahead as such opportunities may not come up again.

“So I decided I’ll still go to Macau as planned, then go to Disneyland tomorrow (Dec 12) for my daughter Nayla and son Zayyan. From Hong Kong, I then take a flight to Mauritius via Dubai on Wednesday.”

A’Isisuhairi said the trip to the tropics could also be a gateway to an alternative career path, especially with his rice bowl at Kranji taken away by Oct 5, 2024, the last day of racing in Singapore.

“With Singapore racing closing next year, I have to start my career all over somewhere else,” said A’Isisuhairi, who tested the Saudi and Dubai waters in 2022, but the conditions did not suit him in the end.

“I want to start riding in other countries to experience new vibes. It’s been the same jockeys, track and racing tactics for the last 12 years, it’s good to have a change.

“That’s why I rode in Malaysia last week (Dec 3). I went back to Kuala Lumpur where I haven’t ridden in 10 years, I remember riding three winners at my first day then.

“It was a last-minute trip this time. My rides were fair but I got a couple of seconds and one third.”

A 312-race winner in Singapore, A’Isisuhairi, 38, boasts a remarkable record of 13 Group wins, including two at Group 1 level on his CV.

A jockeys’ series win would be a nice feather to a cap also featuring two Singapore champion apprentice jockey titles (2013 and 2014).

The other guests riding at the Mauritius series are four-time Arc winner Olivier Peslier from France, Saqlain Siddique from India and Jose Santiago from Brazil.

The four locals are Mauritius local champion Rai Joorawon, Jameer Allyhosain, Jeannot Bardottier and Nirvan Nastili, an apprentice based in South Africa.

It is the first time the series is run by the People’s Turf PLC (PTP), a new racing organiser which took over the Mauritius Turf Club (MTC) in 2023.

The 211-year-old MTC used to host the annual event until 2019 before a three-year interruption during Covid-19.

Singapore-based jockeys to have taken part are Azhar Ismail (1996), Saimee Jumaat (2008), Oscar Chavez (2015) and Troy See (2018). None won, let alone rode a winner.

A similar format will be followed by PTP, with rides allocated over 14 races at a draw held on Dec 13, which A’Isisuhairi will miss. A point system will determine the eventual winner.

“I’ll go and try my best. I don’t want to think too much, just go there and meet new people,” said A’Isisuhairi, who rode a winner, Tennet Tentennet, at his last Kranji meeting on Dec 9.

“I hope Mother Nature will be kind this weekend, though. Heard their races were cancelled because of rain in the last two weeks.”

The jockeys’ challenge brings the curtain down on the Mauritius racing season which started in March.

manyan@sph.com.sg