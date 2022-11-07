A hat-trick awaits the lightly raced Diani

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(3) ICE KINGDOM is due for a win. A much-better draw can see to that.

(2) MASK ON is improving well and has scope.

(5) HUNTERS ARROW was not far off the action in his last two starts. Can win.

1) MAJESTIC REIGN could get involved, if the stable has him ready, as this is not the strongest field.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(6) MAC HARDY made a sparkling debut when second. With improvement, he should win

(1) MOON HARVEST is making steady progress and will be in the mix with a plum draw

(5) PATH TO FREEDOM will appreciate the step-up to 1,200m. Another who is improving nicely

(3) KING’S SPEAR is much better than his last start and should run a better race.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(4) MISS DORA ran well when third behind a highly regarded sort in her last outing. She also seemed to do well when dropped to this trip. The one to beat

(3) STEALTH ATTACK, who is lightly raced, warrants respect with scope to improve and an eye-catching jockey booking

(1) WHISPERING GREEN has the best draw and could get into the frame.

(2) ROYAL OASIS is a well-tried maiden and should be included in all bets with a strong rider up

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(3) MCCARTNEY has been running well. The step-up in trip may well suit

(7) DOUBLE SILVER is never far off the action and has been fancied to run well in his recent outings. He will put it together soon.

(2) RAPTOR ISLAND is lightly raced and can improve.

(1) ROYAL POINT has the best draw and can place.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(2) DIANI, who is lightly raced, can pull off his third win in a row.

(4) EXCEED EXPECTATION should go well with his fitness level.

(7) GENERAL HANCOCK ran a good race in his last start. That was expected by the yard, so he is one to include in your shortlist .

(3) HEAD GARDENER ran a much-improved race in his last start and can build on that.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) FIERY DUKE has the draw and the form to win.

(4) AGRESSIVO ran a fair race in his last start. He has scope to improve further.

(6) ARROW’S MARK could get involved based on his last run.

(2) JOSHUA HOTSNAKE has a decent draw with a strong rider up and should get into it.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(8) JUSTAGUYTHING is never far off the action. The draw is not a concern as he is a very robust type.

(6) METTALLIC GOLD is holding solid form and will be right there.

(1) PURPLE OPERATOR has a plum draw and will have the run of the race.

(7) BEECHAMWOOD BOY can upset if he brings on his A game.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(3) WINTER JOURNEY is holding solid form. The filly can get involved in a tricky race with many chances.

(5) CASA ROSADA ran a cracker in her recent start. She has strong each-way claims.

(6) CORNER CRUSADE is a very honest type. A decent run is expected, especially with Richard Fourie in the saddle

(1) NOBLE STORM has good form and is another with a chance.