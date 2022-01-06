Hat-trick in store for Lucky Jinsha

Lucky Jinsha (No. 7) winning his last start on Sept 11. A three-month rest has done him a world of good. He has won both his trials impressively and looks set to continue where he left off last year.

The auspiciously named Lucky Jinsha, one of last season’s most improved horses, stands out in the final of 11 races at Kranji tomorrow.

Trained by one of last season’s most improved trainers, Tim Fitzsimmons, the Lucky Unicorn Stable-owned four-year-old Australian-bred hit a purple patch during the second half of last year.

In just two months from July 10 to Sept 11, the bay gelding raced four times for three wins and a second.

Before that, he had never finished in the money in seven starts – the first six with trainer John O’Hara and the seventh with his new trainer.

Should we say the horse enjoyed the new “western” food and environment at the Australian trainer’s yards to spark his form?

After his first unplaced outing under Fitzsimmons, Lucky Jinsha was a transformed horse.

He won, then ran second and bounced back to score back to back in those two months. His first two victories were in Class 5 and his last in Class 4.

After his successful streak, Fitzsimmons gave his charge his well-earned break.

The three months off the rigours of hard training appeared to have done the horse a world of good.

Stepping out for his first trial on Dec 16, Lucky Jinsha wowed those on trackside and trial followers on the horse racing channel with his superb victory in under one minute (59.89sec) for the Polytrack 1,000m. I was one of them.

He beat Super Dynasty by half a length, with former three-time Singapore champion Manoel Nunes aboard. The Brazilian, who is tipped to win the premiership this season, is back from a suspension for his first race meeting in 2022.

Last week, Lucky Jinsha had another trial to top him up for his assignment. With former two-time champion apprentice jockey Wong Chin Chuen astride, he trounced his rivals by more than five lengths. Again, his time was below one minute, 59.40sec.

Mind you, on both occasions, he did not waste any fuel. He won with plenty in hand.

The two trial wins are clear indications that Lucky Jinsha is back at the top of his game.

It will take a good horse to beat him in tomorrow’s $50,000 Class 4 race over the Poly 1,200m.