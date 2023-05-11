Hava Nageela on the rise

The Frankie Lor-trained Hava Nageela (Silvestre de Sousa) completing a hat-trick of wins on dirt at Sha Tin on Wednesday night. PHOTO: HKJC

HONG KONG Conceding Hava Nageela was unprepared for a BMW Hong Kong Derby tilt in March, because of form and maturity, trainer Frankie Lor believes the talented four-year-old could still rise to stellar levels next season.

This was after his charge achieved his hat-trick when winning the Class 2 Sha Tin Heights Handicap over 1,650m at Sha Tin’s all-dirt meeting on Wednesday night.

Lor abandoned Classic plans with the Aclaim gelding when he failed to win any of his first five starts in Hong Kong.

But his effort since switching back to dirt for three consecutive victories has left Lor to ponder what the future might now hold.

“I was looking for the Derby but, at the time, his rating was a bit low,” explained Lor.

“If we had more time with the horse, or he had come to Hong Kong a bit earlier, he might have performed better.

“Now if he keeps improving, we can look at another big race for him next season.

“He seems to really like the dirt. But, looking at the programme, we will probably have to go back to the turf. He’s run second on that here, so it should be okay.”

Collecting a HK$1 million (S$169,000) private purchase top-up bonus, Hava Nageela has been a revelation since reverting to the dirt – and he handled the rise to Class 2 under Silvestre de Sousa with aplomb.

Jimmy Ting took training training honours on the card, slotting only the third treble of his training career.

He scored with Smokey Bear, Lucky Victor and Imperial Magee to take his season’s tally to 21 wins.

“This season is just so-so, I hope that later will be better. This is the best meeting of the season for me,” said the former jockey.

“Hopefully, I can still have some more wins.”

His feat was matched by Purton, who enjoyed his own treble with Smokey Bear, David Hall’s Gallant Hero and Benno Yung’s Gummy Gummy. He has extended his lead in the Hong Kong jockeys’ championship to 60 wins.

With 132 wins, Purton has 19 meetings left to continue his assault on Joao Moreira’s record of 170 wins in a Hong Kong season.

John Size’s quest for a record 12th Hong Kong trainers’ championship gathered more momentum, with Erimo’s four-length blitz in the Class 3 Hung Mui Kuk Handicap over 1,650m for Alexis Badel.

Seeking to break the tie he shares with fellow 11-time champion trainer George Moore, Size has 60 wins for the term to lead his nearest rival, Lor, by 10 victories. – HKJC