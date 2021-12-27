Have an enjoyable double serving of Lemon Delight

Here's a form analysis of Monday’s South Africa (Turffontein Standside):

RACE 1 (1,400M)

This is not a strong field and (4) SING GIRL SING could take advantage despite disappointing in her last two starts.

Stable companion (5) MARIA’S WORLD is bred for further but could get into the action.

(8) NORTHERN GLOW disappointed in her post-debut, finishing last of eight runners. But she is better than that.

(2) OCEANS PRIDE and (1) WONDERFUL ROCK (needed her last run) have had their chances but cannot be ignored for the money.

RACE 2 (1,800m)

(1) FLYING CARPET is giving weight all round but is bang in form. He should be hard to peg back. But he is giving stablemate (5) LA LUVIA 9.5kg, which is a lot.

(3) INFINITE WONDER was a well-beaten second in his last start. He should be cherry-ripe to atone for that defeat.

(2) HEART STWINGS and (6) BALLET SHOES have ability and may fill the minor placings.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) QUICK RUN is overdue a win but will need to fend off the filly (5) INSATIABLE, who comes off a rest after finishing runner-up in both her starts.

(3) TIME SILHOUETTE improved with blinkers last time and should not be far off.

(6) IPHIKO was well supported on debut but found problems. Watch the money. Watch newcomer (7) LADY OSIER.

RACE 4 ( 1,000M)

(7) CHASE YOUR DREAMS, who was backed on debut but showed inexperience, and (8) DRONFIELD, who is sporting blinkers now after a good first run as a gelding, have decent chances.

(2) VOLLUTO, a runner-up three starts back, could challenge them.

(9) FOREVER FREE was backed on debut but faded out. Expect improvement.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(5) LEMON DELIGHT won full of running last time and should make a bold bid again. She is peaking.

(6) RED SAXON gave plenty of cheek in her post-maiden outing despite casting a shoe.

(3) CAPTAIN LANNISTER was never travelling last time and could enjoy the extra distance.

(7) WOKONDA is tackling stronger rivals but, with 4kg off her back, could get into the mix.

(1) GOODTIME GUY needed his last outing and could make the frame.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) MISS ELEGANCE has raced against stronger opposition but has a bad habit of losing ground at the start. She appears to be shirking it.

The other two-time winner (2) MIKE’S CHICK has matured. A hat-trick is on the cards.

(5) HOLLYWOODBOUND is having her peak run and must be a serious threat.

(4) RIVER DOON needed her last outing and could improve.

(6) PRAIRIE FALCON is coming off a maiden win but has scope.

RACE 7 ( 1,000M)

(9) INVIDIA and (14) BARD OF AVON, who are drawn alongside in the middle, are strong contenders. Bard Of Avon is bang in form and gets 2.5kg from his stablemate. He gets the nod.

(5) WINTER STORIES is capable and reunites with Muzi Yeni. Respect.

(8) ALESIAN CHIEF is on a hat-trick bid.

(1) BATTLE FORCE is a winner two starts back but has 62kg on his back.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(2) MOTOR CITY HITMAN often finds obstacles. If problem-free, he should get off the mark.

(10) SOUTHERN BLAZE found no support on debut but ran on nicely. He can only improve.

(4) EARL OF CARDIGAN is doing better and should have some chance.

(5) CHASING CHEETAHS, (9) MOVE TO STRIKE and newcomer (6) DJ JUNIOR could get into the money.