Have faith in Romantic Warrior for the HK Derby

RACE 1 (1,200M)

5 Eternal Bloom caught the eye on debut, when a closing sixth from way back. Expect improvement. He can finish strongly.

4 Erimo is stepping out on debut. He won his trial and appears ready to fire first-up for trainer John Size.

7 Starry Night looks better than his debut seventh suggested. The strong booking of Zac Purton should ensure his chances.

14 Island Surprise gets in light and has drawn well. He is also on a winning mark.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

12 Sweet Diamond is stepping out on debut, following a stylish trial. He looks forward enough to make an impact first-up.

1 Run Run Cool has shown plenty of talent. He should improve further with the drop to Class 4 with Purton up.

3 Kowloon East Star has claims as a winner down the straight two starts ago. He can bounce back.

4 Lucky Gor did well on debut to finish third. Do not discount.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

5 Star Contact is improving. The favourable Gate 3 should give him every chance, especially in his second time over the mile.

1 Amazing Teens is stepping onto the turf. Suspect he is not just a one-trick pony and can translate his best from the dirt onto the grass.

3 City Legend is competitive. The booking of top apprentice jockey Jerry Chau by trainer Benno Yung signals intent.

7 Toycoon is racing well but is drawn awkwardly. He commands respect with Joao Moreira on.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

12 Durham Star is progressing well under trainer Douglas Whyte. He closed in nicely last time and looks well placed to take another step forward.

6 Cheery did well on debut. He can progress again.

1 Lifeline Vision has finished second twice in his last three runs. It is only a matter of time before he breaks through.

2 Star Of Yuen Long mixes his form but has improved since stepping down in grade. He just needs to overcome the wide draw.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

3 Rise Brethren has done well in five starts in Hong Kong. His owners will be out for some riches after missing out on the BMW Hong Kong Derby (Race 8).

4 Copartner Elites rolled into fourth on debut. He can take another step forward.

7 Boom Alliance flew home to narrowly miss in his last start. He is an emergency acceptor for the Hong Kong Derby and he probably would not look out of place.

11 Vincy is dangerous off this mark from Gate 4.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

9 Zoom Boom bounced into form in his last start with a close second. He looks ready to go one better with improvement.

6 Majestic Victory surprised at 44-1 last time. Still, he must be respected again, following that effort for trainer Tony Cruz.

7 Running Glory is a two-time winner from his last three starts. He has a powerful finish and he should love the mile.

11 Nothing Impossible turned his form around to score last time. He can repeat.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

6 Voyage Bubble was dominant last time when scoring by three lengths under Purton. Stepping up in grade, but this looks like a minor obstacle for this talent.

7 Buzzinga is on debut. He did well in Australia as a one-time winner and has looked well in his trials, including winning his last one.

5 Pins Prince is a tidy little racer. He will find the right spot to be competitive.

3 Here Comes Ted can make use of his good gate to get every chance.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

BMW HONG KONG DERBY

2 Romantic Warrior, unbeaten in his first five starts, should see out the trip after his ground-covering fourth last time. He just needs a smooth run to bounce back.

1 California Spangle should find the front. He will look the winner at some stage. Purton’s expertise will ensure he gets his chance.

9 Rocket Spade appeals as a lively outside chance. The blinkers are applied for the first time. He wore the gear when he won the Group 1 New Zealand Derby. He can improve and bounce back to his best. He is worth taking a chance.

6 Senor Toba can save ground from the inside draw. He has the quality to be a major player.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

9 California Sky is progressing well in three starts in Hong Kong. He has a stack of potential. With a smooth run throughout, he should be able to put his best foot forward.

6 Texas Moon scored well on debut at 71-1. He can improve again, especially from Gate 2.

3 Heza Beauty mixes his form. On his day, he boasts a powerful turn of foot, as displayed earlier this season when he saluted at 78-1. Do not discount with Moreira atop.

1 Sauvestre pieced it all together for a classy win last start. Expect more again.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

11 Lucky With You is returning to his preferred trip. He is a top-class operator over the sprints. If he leads, he could hard to catch.

12 Navas Two looks like a sprinting talent, too. Expect a big run.

5 Stoltz owns the course record at Happy Valley. He should improve with experience at Sha Tin.

4 California Rad has claims. He can challenge this group.

