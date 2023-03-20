Hawk Circle gets plenty of favours

Race 1 (1,400m)



(4) KYOMAI improved with the step-up to 1,200m in a feature for two-year-olds last time and will have more to offer over the extra 200m.



(1) WOMAN’S WORLD and (2) ROYALS have a score to settle. Both fillies ought to fare better back at maiden affairs, after contesting features at their last two starts. They should make their presence felt in receipt of a 3kg gender allowance.



(6) HARD WINTER warrants respect with improvement from a pleasing debut.



Race 2 (1,600m)



(1) BYE BYE BOMBSHELL was fourth in consecutive feature races over further before a nine-week break. She is distance-suited and ought to fare better dropping in class.



On their meeting in the Victress Stakes, stablemate (2) VERONICA MARS warrants respect on 2.5kg better terms.



(3) FLEETING may have needed her last start and could do better returning to the scene of her two victories.



(5) BETTY BOOP finished ahead of Fleeting when trying 1,600m last time and should confirm.



Race 3 (1,250m)



(1) ON BOARD hit the front too soon last time against the males, petering out to finish fifth. The form is working out well.



She is ideally drawn back against her own gender and gets 1.5kg from likely market leader (6) APPLE CATCHER, who has finished second in both starts. Apple Catcher need not improve a great deal to go one better.



(5) SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL has proved costly to follow but maintains her consistency. She has finished second over the course and distance.



(8) PONTE VECCHIO ran well in her last two starts. Good outsider.



Race 4 (1,250m)



(2) MISTY CLIFFS was drawn wide and ran into traffic problems when returning from a break over 1,400m last time. She deserves another chance.



She finished 1¾ lengths behind (7) GO LIKE FLO on that occasion but is favourably drawn this time and is 1kg better off.



Go Like Fo has fewer miles on the clock, though, and the fitting of blinkers for the first time should bring improvement.



(6) AMETHYSTIC and (9) SILVER SLEET could earn a small cheque.



Race 5 (1,800m)



(7) HAWK CIRCLE has improved after being gelded and the fitting of blinkers has benefited him, too. Furthermore, he could be looking for this trip on breeding.



(9) LEGAL CHITCHAT has raised his game recently when racing beyond 1,600m. He should make further progress after being gelded.



(10) RUN RUDOLPH RUN and (12) SHOTGUN WILLIE will need a few things to go their way from wide draws but both are capable of making their presence felt.



Race 6 (1,600m)



(2) FUTURE TURN had (9) BARDOLINO behind him over 1,400m two starts back, but Bardolino turned the tables over this trip last time and is weighted to confirm that form. However, Bardolino is drawn unfavourably in Gate 9.



(10) GIMME MORE TIME had (7) SILENT TRIGGER 1½ lengths behind in a recent 1,400m meeting but is now 1kg worse off and drawn widest.