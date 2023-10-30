He was Written Towin one day

Written Towin (Manoel Nunes) holding Pacific Commander (Wong Chin Chuen) off in the Restricted Maiden race (1,100m) on Saturday.ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

It was not only punters who had been feeling lukewarm about Written Towin on Saturday, but his own jockey as well.

Manoel Nunes was the carded rider, but the four-time Singapore champion jockey had not excatly been chasing trainer Shane Baertschiger for this particular job.

The generous $126 odds also told the tale, despite the Written By three-year-old being among the more experienced runners in the $75,000 Restricted Maiden race (1,100m).

However, three unplaced runs in as many starts would not have put him on too many shortlists.

Nunes kept staring at the dividend payout screen in disbelief as he returned from the winner’s box.

“It’s amazing. I don’t remember the last time I won on a $126 shot,” said Nunes, who week in, week out, usually commands the pick of the rides.

“Shane actually asked me to ride this horse a long time ago, but I couldn’t as I was riding Lucky Goal for Jason Ong.

“But that horse didn’t trial that well. Jason then asked me to ride Silver Dragon in today’s race, but I saw he was still green.

“As I would end up with no ride, I thought I might as well take the ride on Shane’s horse.”

The Brazilian still headed into the contest with the same hunger that has seen him steer home 667 previous winners at Kranji.

He does not link up all that often with Baertschiger, but he had been given more than enough low-down from the Australian handler to craft a battle plan on the fly.

“Shane did say this horse can be slow away. But he just told me to ride him where he lands and use my own judgment,” said Nunes, who had a double with Asif ($15).

“Credit to the starter who put the horse in among the last. The moment the gates opened, he jumped out right away.

“He’s a big horse and he was getting tired towards the end, but he just held on.”

Written Towin was running on vapours in the last 50m, but dug deep into his reserve tank to deny the late-lunging Pacific Commander (Wong Chin Chuen) by a short head.

Rubik Kid (Krisna Thangamani) ran third another two lengths away. The winning time was 1min 06.18sec for the 1,100m on Polytrack.

Baertschiger said Written Towin was not devoid of ability, but was just not blessed with the best legs.

“He’s had problems with both fetlocks, that’s why he’s been disappointing,” he said.

“After his second run, Vlad (Duric) said his action was ordinary. We X-rayed him and saw his problems.

“We injected the normal stuff, but it didn’t work. So we used Arthramid, a new joint treatment which cost $500 for both fetlocks, and it seems to have done the job.

“He always jumps slow, but today he was good. He was doing 23.85sec in the first 400m, which is pretty slick, so he did a good job to go all the way.

“I’ll stick to short sprints on Polytrack as it’s easier on his fetlocks.”

Written Towin, who is out of a Zoustar mare, Family Reunion, has banked in a first-win cheque of around $40,000, but still has some way to recoup his purchase price.

The MA Racing & Hi Vis Stable paid A$120,000 (S$104,200) for him at the 2022 Inglis Ready2Race Sale.

The rare Baertschiger-Nunes pairing recombined with a much better fancied horse in the very next race, the $30,000 Class 5 Division 1 race (1,200m), but luck was ironically not on their side the second time round.

Big Green Hat, the $16 favourite, did loom out wide in the home straight, but could only run fifth to second-elect Zygarde (Shafrizal Saleh).

manyan@sph.com.sg