Healthy Happy all the way in Celebration Cup

The Frankie Lor-trained Healthy Happy (Alexis Badel) clinching the Group 3 Celebration Cup Handicap over 1,400m at Sha Tin on Sunday. PHOTO: HKJC
Sep 25, 2023 09:20 am

HONG KONG Healthy Happy claimed the territory’s first black-type victory of the 2023/24 season in the Group 3 Celebration Cup Handicap over 1,400m at Sha Tin on Sunday.

A belated reunion with Alexis Badel delivered the drought-breaking triumph.

Badel has been aboard in three of Healthy Happy’s five wins – the 2021 Hong Kong Classic Cup (1,800m), the 2022 Group 3 Chinese Club Challenge Cup Handicap (1,400m) and Sunday’s HK$4.2 million (S$732,000) feature – but the Frenchman has not always been available to partner the seven-year-old.

“Someone asked me ‘Why did you only this time ask Alexis to ride the horse?’ and I told them ‘I always ask him, but he’s busy’,” trainer Frankie Lor joked, after Badel’s flawless pace-setting display allowed Healthy Happy to lead from start to finish.

“He controlled the pace very good. I’m very happy because this horse has gone a long time without winning.”

Lor’s charge defeated Circuit Stellar and The Golden Scenery in 1min 21.93sec. - HKJC

Rambo (Marc Lerner) sweeping past his Class 3 rivals to post an easy one-length victory over 1,600m at Kranji on Saturday. Trained by Daniel Meagher, who also saddled Group 1 Raffles Cup (1,600m) winner Lim's Kosciuszko, the seven-year-old Argentinian-bred has notched three wins and five seconds from 16 starts for about $155,000 in prize money. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI
Rambo returns all guns blazing

