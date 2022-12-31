Healthy Happy eyes Group 3 Cup double

Race 1 (1,400m)

2 Diamond Soars has the form and racing pattern to take this contest. Expect him to find the front from the good draw and, from there, take some catching. 1 Dazzling Fellow is racing well. A major threat with a favourable dip to Class 5, addition of blinkers and champion jockey Zac Purton. He will go very close. 10 One Step Ahead won over the course and distance two runs back. Holding his condition, he can take another step forward. 8 Embarked caught the eye when fourth over a similar trip last start. Keep safe.

Race 2 (1,400m)

2 Spicy Skewer is making a favourable step down to Class 5. He did well in the grade two runs back and is favoured with Derek Leung aboard. 3 Ho Ho Junior should show some improvement with the drop to Class 5. He has drawn favourably and Vincent Ho’s booking is a plus. 12 Smart Folks does his best racing over this course and distance. Worth an each-way ticket. 4 Divine Era can mix his form, but keep safe.

Race 3 (1,200m)

4 Brilliant Life turned his form around last start with an eye-catching effort. He has clearly found form and his latest trial was sound. The inside gate will give him every opportunity, especially with Silvestre de Sousa up. 1 Star Ascension has a significant class edge over his rivals. The strong booking of Purton signals intent. 5 Dublin Star is third-up and should improve again. He is in the right vein of form to win. 12 Ever Force trialled well and looks ready to bounce back.

Race 4 (1,200m)

2 Brilliant Pioneer caught the eye last start down the straight, before he was withdrawn from his most recent engagement. He has since trialled well and the inside gate should see him save some energy. Take a chance on him.9 Starry Night was beaten by the wide draw last start. Expect sharp improvement from a good gate. Looks a logical each-way proposition.3 Victory Scholars can turn his form around. He is much better than what his last-start failure suggests.6 Supreme Lucky is on the right track with two creditable fifth placings. Third-up, he will go very close.

Race 5 (1,000m)

10 Soaring Pengshan is a lightly raced talent. He did well on debut to finish a luckless fourth. A clean run can see him go much closer. He looked well in his trackwork and should find the right spot. 5 Chilli Baba has impressed in his trials ahead of his debut. Drawn nicely, he should get a soft run just behind the early pace-setters. 4 Beat Hollow looks to have his fair share of ability. He can atone for his first-up effort which saw him interfered with late. 1 Sparkling Knight will take some catching. Keep safe.

Race 6 (1,600m)

9 General Ace has more ability than what he lets on. He can take much closer order, having finally drawn a good barrier. The step-up in trip looks suitable, too. 13 Dragon Pride has returned to a winnable mark. Karis Teetan should suit this horse, especially with the light weight. 1 Oscar Glory will play catch me if you can under Angus Chung’s 10lb (4.54kg) apprentice claim. He will look the winner at some stage. 4 Turquoise Alpha has the class and should save ground from Gate 1. Major threat.

Race 7 (1,200m)

6 Grateful Heart should get a dream run from Gate 2. He mixes his form but was closing off nicely before interference stopped him last start. 2 Trillion Win boasts a dazzling personal best over this course and distance. He is racing well and can improve again. 8 Buzzinga is a tidy operator in his spot and is favoured with the light weight. 7 Ping Hai Galaxy is chasing back-to-back wins.

Race 8 (1,400m) Group 3 Chinese Club Challenge Cup Handicap

4 Healthy Happy should get an uncontested lead, which will play into his hands. De Sousa can slow the tempo down and, from there, give his mount every chance. He is worth taking a chance on as he bids for back-to-back wins in this feature. 5 Blaze Warrior is a sharp talent who nailed a well-deserved win last start. Big threat. 2 Lucky Sweynesse is the class runner. But he faces a weighty task and the race is not going to be run to suit. 1 Beauty Joy mixes his form but appears to be wound-up for a good showing.

Race 9 (1,200m)

5 Beauty Eternal is a serious talent. Only bad luck can beat him, just like his last-start horror show. Since then, he was withdrawn due to lameness but has recently trialled in impressive fashion. 6 California Concord can find the front and give the likely favourite something to catch. He gets his chance with 10lb coming off from Chung’s claim. Worth an each-way ticket. 2 Atullibigeal mixes his form but has the talent. 11 Super Vince can box on for a minor placing.

Race 10 (1,000m)

14 Classic Posh deserves another win. He slots in light and, if they run along at a hot tempo, will be right there to pick them up in the finish. 6 Mark The Moment nearly won on debut, missing by only half a length on dirt. He has settled into Hong Kong swiftly and should get his opportunity. 8 Pleasant Endeavor has drawn ideally. He loves the course and distance and should be the value proposition once more. 7 Superb Boy is next best.

Race 11 (1,400m)

2 Straight Arron has impressed in the lead-up to his Hong Kong debut. He gets Purton, which is a good push. This contest appears to be a more than suitable starting point. 12 Super Sunny Sing was a dominant victor last time. He can win again. 3 A Pal has the talent and has shown he is much better than his last-start effort suggests. 5 Good Buddy can turn his form around. Keep safe, even from the wide gate.

*Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club