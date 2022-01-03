Healthy Happy’s victorious return

HONG KONG • Healthy Happy made a sparkling return after 194 days between runs in Saturday’s HK$3.7 million (S$642,000) Group 3 Chinese Club Challenge Cup Handicap over 1,400m at Sha Tin.

Given a gun ride by jockey Alexis Badel, the Frankie Lor-trained charge held on by a neck to deny Lucky Express and Excellent Proposal in 1min 22.10sec.

“It was a fantastic win from the horse. I am so happy to see him back at his best. He’s been a lovely horse to me and I’m so happy that he was able to deliver today,” said Badel.

Healthy Happy, last season’s HK$12 million Hong Kong Classic Cup (1,800m) winner, casually crossed from Gate 7 to stalk the leader throughout. He hit the front with 250m left.

The Zoustar gelding had three trials in preparation for his return, after pulling up with issues following his weakening last place in June’s Group 3 Premier Cup Handicap over 1,400m.

“Last run, he had some heart problems and then a lot of blood (in his trachea). That took a lot of time to overcome,” said Lor, who also won the Group 3 Bauhinia Sprint Trophy Handicap over 1,000m with the unbeaten Master Eight.

“Then, unfortunately, at the end of August, in his box, he nearly pulled his foot out and he needed a month and a half to heal, so I need to say thank you to the vet and the farrier.

“From there I trialled him three times and he improved every time, so to get the win today is a good result.”

Lor was tempted to run Healthy Happy in last month’s Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile over 1,600m, but decided not to go head-on with the Horse of the Year Golden Sixty, who won the race back to back.

Healthy Happy may face Golden Sixty in the Group 1 Stewards’ Cup over 1,600m on Jan 23. - HKJC