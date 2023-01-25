Hear Maserati Roar with addition of blinkers

Race 1 (1,200m)

(2) SUPER FAST has shown up well in all three starts. He was touched off on this course last time out and should be able to go one better.

(9) LAZY GUY has come good as a five-year-old but always seems to find one better of late. He should have a big chance of breaking his duck in a small field.

(8) AXEL COLLINS has run his two best recent races on this course and should finish in the money.

(3) RARE FLAG is struggling but was not too far back on this course last start. The gelding can finish in the money.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(3) MASERATI ROAR has shown some promise, with a second and a third from three starts. More is expected as he races with blinkers for the first time.

(5) LUCKY DOLLAR is lightly raced and has improved with each outing. Keagan de Melo has jumped off Royal Oasis to ride the gelding.

(2) ROYAL OASIS has had plenty of chances. He finished close in his last two starts. Switching to the turf, he must have a strong chance.

(9) MAJESTIC REIGN has been close-up in all three starts. He tried further last run and the drop in trip should suit.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(3) AFRICAN DUSK was a beaten short-priced favourite over this trip last time and was rested. The gelding goes well over this trip and gets a useful 2.5kg claimer aboard.

(1) UNCLE LUCKY has been constantly improving and showed up well back on turf last start. He meets little of note.

(5) UNSOLVED RIDDLE started at long odds on debut. He raced greenly and was not far back over a sprint. He is sure to make good improvement.

(4) HUNTERS ARROW is consistent and is seldom far back. Distance-suited, the gelding should be in the mix.

Race 4 (1,500m)

(7) SOUTHERN CAPE comes from an in-form stable. She is resuming from a short break but her form is solid. She ran a cracking race behind easy Michael Roberts Stakes winner Cape Eagle last time.

(4) LUCKY MISS has been knocking on the door. She is course-and-distance suited and should run another honest race.

(8) SEA EAGLE has been rested but has ability. With only 52.5kg to shoulder, she will be a threat.

(3) MARIA COROLINA has never been far back of late. The light weight and ideal distance should see her put in a big effort.

Race 5 (1,200m)

The Group 1-winning (5) PEARL OF ASIA has dropped further in the handicap. Although still carrying top weight, he has his third run after a break and showed signs of a form return with a tongue-tie.

(12) ISHNANA got no favours last time when fourth at Greyville. Before that, he stormed home to win. He has put in his best with blinkers and he goes well for this rookie.

Stablemate (7) AFRICAN SKYLINE has been out of the money only once in 12 starts. He has a handy galloping weight and should be thereabouts again.

(11) PRAY FOR RAIN is battling for his next hurrah but has only been dropping slowly in the ratings. He is always thereabouts and cannot be written off.

(9) CAPTAIN FONTANE may now need further but is useful. The one to watch in the market.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(2) CALULO won well on the Poly last start. Although she switches to the turf, her five-point rise in the handicap will be negated by a 2.5kg claimer aboard.

(9) WARSHIP made a winning debut for the stable on the Poly and that form has been franked. Her last two victories have been on the Poly, so there are question marks.

(3) SABATINI ran well below expectations after returning from a break but she had a difficult draw. She can do much better down the straight. She had top form as a juvenile but will need to show that it was not a fluke.

(4) SWEET SYMPHONY finished a long way ahead of her stable companion in the same race and must be included if Sabatini fails to make the expected improvement.