Heart Stealer looks enticing from the start

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(4) HEART STEALER went close to making a winning debut over this track and trip. He finished strongly but was caught on the line. He does not have to improve a great deal to go one better. With the natural improvement, he should be hard to beat.

(2) CAPITAINE MAURICE has improved as a gelding and is likely to pose as the biggest threat with more experience.

(5) I DID IT MY WAY finished behind Captaine Maurice last time but could have finished closer had he not been inconvenienced. He should make his presence felt.

(6) NIGHT TIGER, (7) ROCKPOOL and (1) CAITLYNS BOY are open to improvement after their quiet introductions.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(4) HEAR MY VOICE ran a huge race at big odds when second in a sales event last time. With subsequent winners finishing behind, she should fare better in these calmer waters to open her account.

(7) LADY SILVANO is expected to build on her pleasing debut to pose as a big threat.

(10) TALKEETNA and (11) TURN THE PAGE could also have a say with expected improvement.

RACE 3 (1,950M)

(2) LAST STORM finished second and fourth in his last two starts over 1,400m. He is expected to have more to offer over this distance.

(1) GLOBAL FORESTS was a beaten favourite from a wide draw when raiding the Eastern Cape. He was second by half a length over 2,000m. He is the danger.

(3) TWICE THE MASTER has threatened to leave the maiden ranks on several occasions but is inconsistent. Do not ignore him altogether.

(4) WAYWARD GIRL could stake a claim with the step-up in trip.

(6) NOTHINGELSEMATTERS remains open to improvement after an excusable last start.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(5) COUNTRY TIME and (6) GYPSY EXPRESS should fight out the finish on form. Both have run their best races over this distance and will enjoy reverting to this trip after their unsuccessful attempts over 1,200m.

(1) LA VIDA has been costly to follow but is unexposed over this trip. She remains open to improvement, so is capable of making her presence felt.

(4) CITYSCAPE and (8) HUNTING TRIP are respected newcomers and market support should be taken seriously.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(3) MASTERFUL GUY has had many chances but failed to score. He was drawn the widest in his only outing over this distance three starts back but ran an eye-catching race. He finished a little over two lengths behind. With a repeat of that effort, he could finally break his duck.

(1) GALACTIC PATH has improved over this trip and should acquit himself competitively.

Newcomer (7) TRIPLE TIME need not be special to make a winning debut.

(4) ADMIRAL’S RANSOM, who has placed twice, has the experience to make his presence felt.

(2) PETROSSIAN is open to improvement after a rest during which he was gelded.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

Familiar foes (1) TREASURE HUNT and (5) CRACKLIN’ ROSE renew rivalry and could fight out the finish again. They are closely matched on form and on the revised terms. Cracklin’ Rose gets weight from two-year-old last-start winners (over track and distance).

(2) TIPSY TARRAGON and (3) TIME FLIES, both of whom are open to any amount of improvement, are likely to make their presence felt.

(4) CALL ME THE BREEZE acquitted herself well in a Listed race over 1,500m for two-year-olds after returning from a break. She would have tightened up, so could also have a say.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(3) QUEEN OF SPARTA has improved with each outing and opened her account last time. She is taking on older rivals but ought to make further progress to double her tally. It is worth noting the runner-up has since franked the form with a fluent success.

(2) SHE’S MY CAPTAIN’s last run should be ignored. An easy winner over 1,200m at her penultimate start, she will keep them honest.

(5) SEEKING PEACE and (8) ARCTIC ICE have the form and experience to make their presence felt.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

It could pay to follow the progress of the exciting two-year-old (5) DANCE VARIETY, who followed up a pleasing debut to win over this track and trip. There should be more to come from him.

(2) MOON ROCK and (4) FORT RED have held their own in stronger races and arrive in good form. They will be looking to make the most of this with the drop in grade.

(6) BLUFF ON BLUFF and (8) ALL LIT UP boast solid post-maiden form, albeit without any success. They should make their presence felt with more experience.