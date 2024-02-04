Helios Express really provides a delightful ride

The John Size-trained Helios Express (Hugh Bowman, in purple silks) landing the Hong Kong Classic Mile (1,600m) at Sha Tin on Feb 4.

HONG KONG - Delivering on lofty pre-race expectations with a convincing victory in the HK$13 million (S$2.23 million) Hong Kong Classic Mile (1,600m) at Sha Tin on Feb 4, Helios Express will next attempt to emulate Golden Sixty and Rapper Dragon with success in the HK$13 million Hong Kong Classic Cup (1,800m) on March 3.

Golden Sixty (2020) and Rapper Dragon (2017) were the only horses to sweep the series with victory in all three legs, culminating in BMW Hong Kong Derby (2,000m).

Size hopes Helios Express can continue a blazing ascent after showcasing unmistakable talent with his fifth win from seven Hong Kong starts.

By Toronado, Helios Express provided Size with his fourth Hong Kong Classic Mile win, after Sun Jewellery (2016) – who also snared the Hong Kong Classic Cup – Nothingilikemore (2018) and Excellent Proposal (2021).

Hugh Bowman bagged his first Hong Kong Classic Mile victory since Furore in 2019.

Given a patient ride by Bowman behind a moderate pace set by Chancheng Glory, Helios Express forged into clear running over the final 400m to down Helene Feeling by 1 3/4 lengths.

Star Mac charged from the rear of the field to be third, a further neck back. Speed Dragon, who struggled for clear running late, finished fourth.

Acknowledging the soft tempo and an overall time of 1min 34.44sec, Size has no doubts over Helios Express’ class after the gelding stamped his complete authority.

“It was a slow-run race and he was able to adapt to a very slow tempo, which is a good thing in a racehorse. He was able to overcome that and still win the race,” he said.

“Of this generation of horses, he seems to be the quality horse among the ones he’s competing against, and it was a very convincing win.”

Size confirmed plans to head to the Hong Kong Classic Cup and is confident about Helios Express’ adaptability.

“There’s always some concern (about the step-up in distance) because the circumstances of the races can change dramatically from one race to the next,” he said.

“The good horses overcome a different style of running and they win. He has to do that – he has that in front of him.

“It’s always very exciting and a bit of a relief actually to have another good horse come along.

“You look forward to it and hope it happens. You can’t design the stable to achieve that, but it’s always gratifying to see another good horse come along in this age group and, hopefully, he has a good career.”

Said Bowman: “The critical side of me says I would have liked for him (Helios Express) to settle a bit better in the run.

“But it was a very sedate tempo which encouraged him to travel the way he did – but that’s the sign of an exceptional horse.

“And when I gave him room and asked him for an effort, that’s exactly what we all saw. I’m excited to be riding such a magnificent individual.” HKJC