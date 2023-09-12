Hereinafter ready for fourth success 

Race 1 (1,000m)

(5) JANE’S VISION was narrowly beaten last start when favourite. She can make amends.

(7) KIAN’S PRIDE finished close in that race and followed up with a good second to the smart Mia’s Athena. The threat.

(8) REGINA BELLISSIMA has improved with blinkers and can make a race of it.

(6) VISION TO ACHIEVE got a hefty merit rating after finishing six lengths behind in a Grade 2 event. The switch to the Poly could see her justify that rating.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(8) HEREINAFTER has put in two smart sprints. She was narrowly beaten over this course and distance at her penultimate start and that form has been franked. A fourth success is in sight.

(2) FLYING THE STAR has drawn nicely and goes well on the Poly.

(4) VISION OF WILL probably needed her last run when second over this course and distance. She can build on that effort.

(5) POPPY OF BAYEUX has been knocking on the door and is going over what looks to be her best trip.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(7) ADDIENA likes to lead and loves the Poly. With a 4kg claimer up, the mare could go all the way.

(3) IRON BARK has won his last three starts. He is retaining form but will be ridden by Nirvan Nastili, an inexperienced 4kg-claiming rookie looking for his first winner.

(5) MUSIC OF LIFE has first-choice jockey Athandiwe Mgudlwa aboard and the gelding was narrowly beaten on the Poly in a feature two runs back.

(1) DONQUERARI won well in a tricky handicap last time. He has the best draw.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(9) EVENTIDOR goes very well on the Poly and loves this trip. Muzi Yeni is also having a good run for Alyson Wright.

(4) RICCARDO was a comfortable last-start winner. He is up in class but likes the Poly.

(3) RADICCHIO ran well first run out of the maidens. If not in need of the run, he should go close.

(2) WARRIOR BLING was not far behind stronger opposition last time. His best form is on the Poly and he can feature from a good draw.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(1) BANHA BRIDGE makes the trip from the Highveld and the switch to the Poly could bring out the best in the seven-year-old.

(8) CAESURA finally had his consistency rewarded last time over 2,400m on the turf. He goes equally as well on the Poly and has a 4kg claimer aboard. (5) SHOEFELLA faced much stronger rivals on the turf last run from a tricky draw. He ran a cracking race first-up out of the maidens. A repeat will see him go close. (9) TIME TAKER improved at his last two starts when switched to the Poly. A strong each-way chance with a handy weight.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(6) BOSNAY took on feature company after her maiden win. She was not disgraced behind the likes of Mrs Geriatrix. If anywhere near her best, she is the one to beat.

(1) FORESHORE has won her last two outings. Although making her Poly debut, she looks a threat.

(3) THEAPPLEOFMYEYE finished behind Bosnay in the maidens and has thrived with each outing. She was a recent maiden winner and the stable is in form.

(8) RAIN WEAR is a consistent mare looking for her sixth victory but received a five-point penalty for her last success.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(7) PRINCE OF TARANTO is seldom out of the money and his two best recent efforts were on the Poly. He has drawn a touch wide but Yeni is in such good form that the draw may not be a factor.

(4) CAPTAIN OF GRIT was a beaten favourite on the Highveld last run but has been consistent. The switch to the Poly suits.

(3) VOLDEMORT went close last time and is at home on the Poly. He gets in with a handy weight.

(1) WILLIAM RUFUS was well beaten by Voldemort when they last met but he had the worst draw. He has pulled gate 1 this time.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(10) JUSTFORTHEEPENNY was due for retirement after his last run but he had no luck in the running behind (8) BRAVE VOYAGER. He has been given another opportunity to retire on a winning note. He is 1.5kg better off with Brave Voyager and, with some luck in the running, he can turn the tables.

(11) PORFIRIO has won his last two starts and got only three points for his last victory. Strong each-way chance.

(1) VENGEANCE FOREVER has the benefit of the best draw and is back over a more suitable trip.