Heroic Master can do it again

Last-start winner Heroic Master (Zac Purton) appears well placed to nail back-to-back wins in Race 6 at Happy Valley on Wednesday. He remains in Class 3, which suits.

RACE 1 (1,000M)

4 Shanghai Power is racing well and should be ready to peak third-up this season. A clean run in midfield should ensure he gets every chance.

7 G One Excellent performed nicely on the dirt last time. He has shown that he is more than capable of being seriously competitive. Drawn well, he is ready to win.

11 Raging Blaze is getting closer with every run. He does plenty wrong but Zac Purton’s engagement is a big plus.

2 Nextmodel will park on the speed. He is next best.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

6 Sight Hero is unlucky not to have more wins. He has performed well this season and is clearly fit with three runs under his belt. He gets his chance with the better draw.

7 Mr Fun is stepping out on debut. He has trialled well and looks ready. The strong booking of Purton warrants respect.

2 High Rise Soldier knows what it is all about. He owns a slick personal best time over this course and distance.

1 Wine And Wine should lead under apprentice Angus Chung. Keep safe.

RACE 3 (2,200M)

2 Palace Pal is closing in on his first win in town. He has shown his qualities and the addition of blinkers should prove pivotal as he wore them in New Zealand.

8 Bright Kid is in the right vein of form. He missed narrowly last time and another strong showing is expected.

4 Vincy is in form and tracking towards another win. He will get the right run from Gate 3.

5 Circuit Elite should lead under Chung, like he did in his last start when he won. He will take a bit of reeling in.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

8 Success Allstars did well first-up to finish third and his best holds him in good stead. A clean run late should give him every chance to notch another win, especially in this grade.

7 Medic Elite does everything right except win. But he is favoured once more, especially with Purton engaged.

9 Fortune Triple closed in nicely last time at Sha Tin. He can take another step forward and is worth an each-way ticket.

2 Owners’ Star has the class edge. Keep safe.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

7 Multimore is returning second-up. He is much better ridden in front. If they allow him to do that, he could well take a bit of catching.

1 Flaming Passion was wide without cover in his last start. He can atone for that effort and is an each-way prospect.

9 Rattan Kingdom is fit and ready to win. The retention of Purton is a big plus.

2 Harmony N Home is next best.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

3 Heroic Master was impressive last time. He appears well placed to nail back-to-back wins. He remains in Class 3, which suits. Purton hops aboard again.

1 Atomic Force can lead from the inside draw and go a long way.

5 Magic Phoenix is largely overlooked but he has a bit of class about him.

10 California Deeply should improve second-up. He looks to have his fair share of ability.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

10 Rock Ya Heart is racing well. He has proven his worth against a number of these runners, especially at Happy Valley, which holds him in good stead. If luck falls his way, he can win.

11 Ping Hai Galaxy knows what it is all about as a four-time winner and this is a nice ride to pick up for Harry Bentley.

8 Navas Two has class and he is chasing an overdue fourth win. He seems to handle Happy Valley but he might need luck from the rear.

3 Rewarding Together can play catch me if you can. He will be thereabouts.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

1 Tianchi Monster missed narrowly last time. He is stepping down to Class 3 and should get every chance to nail an overdue win.

11 Lucky Diamond will find the front, especially with a light weight from Gate 2. Take an each-way ticket on him.

7 Delightful Laos is always slow out of the gates but possesses the ability to finish fast. He caught the eye first-up and should have improved.

2 Nearly Fine is next best.

