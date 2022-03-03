Hewitson, Yeung end barren spell

HONG KONG • On a night dominated by the milestone achievements of Zac Purton and John Size, the enduring resilience of Lyle Hewitson and Keith Yeung was deservedly rewarded.

The pair ended frustrating absences from the winners’ circle at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

Purton extended his lead over arch rival Joao Moreira to four wins with his treble – on Dragon Pride, Nothing Impossible and Lucky Archangel. He has reached 80 wins for the season.

Eleven-time champion Size was the first trainer to hit 50 victories for the term with Zone D. He is just one winner ahead of Frankie Lor.

But, while Purton and Size continued remarkable campaigns, the efforts of Hewitson and Yeung in ending long losing streaks served as a reminder of the value of persistence.

Badly injured in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint over 1,200m at Sha Tin on Dec 12, Hewitson terminated an 83-ride run of outs with trainer

Douglas Whyte’s Valiant Elegance. The horse led throughout in the second section of the Class 4 Chatham Handicap over 1,200m.

It was the South African’s first victory since Dec 5, ironically, also aboard Valiant Elegance.

With seven wins and 26 placings going into Wednesday’s meeting, Yeung had been similarly tested by the racing gods.

But his determination was rewarded on the David Hayes-trained Red Majesty in the second section of the Class 3 Bulkeley Handicap over 1,650m. It was an uplifting success for jockey and trainer.

Yeung had not ridden a winner since partnering Jimmy Ting’s Untold Riches at Sha Tin on Dec 27, enduring the frustration of 103 mounts without a victory, while Hayes is recovering from Covid-19.

“It’s been a long time since the last winner I had and the last winner I had for David Hayes,” said Yeung. “It was a tight finish. He was a little bit tired at the end but I had an easy run. We led without pressure, which makes it easier for him and he’s a horse who needs to keep the pace going.”

For Hewitson, Valiant Elegance’s triumph delivered validation and relief.

“I’ve always been someone with a positive mindset and I’ve been optimistic because of the fact big-priced horses have been running well. A lot of horses have gone close,” he said.

“It’s really good to win aboard this fellow. He’s been really good to me. Dougie has given me so much support and so many rides have been placings, so it’s good to get a winner for him.”

Whyte empathised with his compatriot as the stable’s strong run continued.

“It must be very challenging for him. This particular horse has been very good to him. But, having said that, he’s had a numerous amount of placings for me. The horses have raced well and he’s ridden them well, we’ve just been very unlucky on a couple,” he said.

“You need something like tonight to change that around from a mental point of view. He’s been strong enough, mentally. He’s been a workaholic, he’s got a great temperament about him but he needed something like this tonight.” - HKJC