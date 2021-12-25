High hopes and equine heroes

Trainer David Kok patting Real Efecto after his rising star’s consolation victory on Nov 20, just a week after failing to secure a berth in the Group 1 $1 million Singapore Gold Cup race over 2,000m. He is one of ST racing writer Brian Miller’s five horses to follow next year.

What makes racing the thing it is?

Is it the trainer whose workday begins at dawn, while the rest of us are catching those extra 40 winks?

Or the jockey?

Who, once a week, puts life and limb on the line just to provide us with an adrenaline rush?

Or is it the horse?

We reckon, in this subculture of sawdust and feed buckets, it is the horse who brings a breath of fresh air to this wonderful sport – with the trainer and jockey right up there playing major starring roles.

Think about it.

What would the Lone Ranger have been without Silver?

Or Tonto without Scout? Or Zorro without Tornado and General Custer without Comanche?

Silver, Scout, Tornado and Comanche were the silent heroes who helped propel their riders into the stratosphere.

At a time when online gambling is all the rage, the racehorse gives the game that divine madness.

He has a beating heart which sets him apart from the moronic culture of slot machines and the blackjack table.

It is also not called horseracing for nothing.

The horse is a champion in the old-fashioned sense of the word. Take away the horse and we have no hero.

Sometimes – and unfairly – we forget the names of the trainers who conditioned the winners and the jockeys who rode them.

But we never forget the names of those great ones and, right now in the Singapore context, they are horses like Lim’s Lightning, Hard Too Think and Celavi – just to name a few.

That is unfair because there are others. The honest brawlers. The urchins who beat the aristocrats. He, who will run until he drops because he knows that is his job.

So it is, today we are going to look into the future and try to identify the lesser lights.

We reckon they are the ones on the cusp of achiev

ing big things.

They may now be in Class 3 or 4, but they are working their way up and could soon shine bright on that field of dreams we call the racetrack.