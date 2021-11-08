High Water mark for old friends

High Water producing more to beat Gold Cut (No. 5) in Saturday’s $20,000 Open Maiden event over the Polytrack 1,000m.

It was a case of double happiness on Saturday for Hong Kong owner Kwok Chun Wai.

Over in Riccarton in New Zealand, a horse called Noverre - which he owned in partnership with the Te Akau Stable, lifted the New Zealand 2000 Guineas, a race contested over 1,600m.

That done, Kwok's involvement at Kranji centred around a newcomer named High Water.

Not only did he put a win on the board in his first start, but the victory also probably sealed a successful start to the partnership between Kwok and trainer Mark Walker.

The three-time Singapore champion said he actually knew Kwok from New Zealand, where he owned horses and broodmares.

Following the memorable day, Walker hoped it could herald the expansion of Kwok's ownership base at Kranji.

"I've known him for a long time," said Walker. "It was great that, on the day when he won the New Zealand Guineas, he also had High Water win for him here at Kranji."

Walker said High Water showed ability in his work, and was expecting a good run from the Rubick four-year-old in the $20,000 Open Maiden event.

"His work has been good. He trialled on Tuesday, but I didn't gallop him this week as he was going over 1,000m," he said.

"He got the run of the race and all the favours from barrier one. I think he'll be a bit better over more ground but he got a good ride from Jerlyn (Seow Poh Hui)."

Walker's female apprentice jockey turned in a copybook ride, scraping paint throughout, while settling the grey off the speed set by another newcomer Gold Cut (Rizuan Shafiq).

As Gold Cut rolled off the rails at the 300m mark, Seow duly punched her mount through the gap. A titanic battle between the two newcomers ensued, with a determined High Water creeping up underneath a tenacious Gold Cut to win by a neck.

Konan (Louis-Philippe Beuzelin) took third place another length away.

High Water paid $25 for the win. It was Seow's 14th winner for the year.