Highlights from Sunday’s Stipendiary Stewards’ report:

RACE 5

Happy Friday (6th/$17): When questioned, jockey Oscar Chavez said it had been his intention to race in a forward position. But, after the gelding was slightly slow to begin, he had to push his mount to go forward. He added that the gelding travelled well in the early and middle stages. But, when ridden out passing the 400m mark, his horse failed to respond. The veterinary surgeon reported no abnormality.

RACE 7

Atlantean (9th/$27): Jockey Wong Chin Chuen could offer no tangible explanation for the performance. He said he was able to settle midfield as anticipated, but the horse was continually ridden to try and hold that position. He added that, when asked in the straight, the gelding did not respond to his riding. The vet reported no abnormality.

RACE 9

Gamely (8th/$17): Apprentice Jerlyn Seow could offer no explanation for the performance, which she described as disappointing. She said that the gelding had travelled extremely well throughout but failed to respond when ridden out. The vet reported no abnormality.

RACE 10

Global Kid (1st/$147): Trainer Michael Clements’ assistant Michael White, when questioned on the improved performance, said he was satisfied with the previous start, in which the gelding raced wide and made ground late. He felt Global Kid was suited with Sunday’s step-up in distance and the favourable barrier draw. His explanation was noted.

RACE 11

Sacred Gift (last/$20): Jockey Marc Lerner could offer no tangible explanation for the performance. He said it had not been his intention to lead. But, after beginning well and when runners drawn around him did not go forward, he found himself leading. He added that his mount travelled well in the early stages. But, when King Arthur improved to his outside near the 600m mark, Sacred Gift was immediately off the bit and did not respond to his riding in the straight. The horse weakened noticeably over the final 200m. There was no abnormality.

RACE 12

Dancing Light (7th/$23): Jockey Manoel Nunes said it had not been his intention to lead. But, after beginning well, his mount commenced to overrace and found himself in that position. He added that the gelding, although racing keenly, travelled well in the early and middle stages. But, when ridden out in the straight, the gelding did not respond. He felt his mount was not comfortable with the prevailing track conditions. There was no abnormality.