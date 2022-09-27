Hip injury rules Moreira out for three months

HONG KONG – Jockey Joao Moreira, who rode at only two meetings in the new 2022/23 season without any winner, will take three months off to recuperate from a hip injury.

In a statement through The Hong Kong Jockey Club, the four-time champion said: “I have been suffering from left hip pain which is due to a condition called labral tear, from injury and stress.

“After consulting experts in the field, I have decided to repeat platelet-rich-plasma (PRP) treatment which I have had once before in 2020.

“I will be having a certain period of rest, rehabilitation, and physiotherapy after the PRP injection.

“At this difficult time, I would like to thank The Hong Kong Jockey Club for its understanding and full support for my medical consultation and treatment.

“And also thank you very much for your support and concern. I hope to return to riding in three months’ time.” - HKJC