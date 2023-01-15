HK Classic Mile an option after Tuchel’s victory

The John Size-trained Tuchel scoring with jockey Zac Purtion astride at Sha Tin on Sunday.

HONG KONG Having already soared through the grades in a short time, Tuchel returned in style at Sha Tin on Sunday for a stirring victory in the Class 2 Yuen Long Handicap over 1,400m under jockey Zac Purton.

A prolific winner with four wins from eight starts, the John Size-trained galloper made his Class 2 debut a winning one after enduring a tough, three-wide passage from Gate 14.

He then extended to score by half a length over fellow four-year-old Galaxy Witness.

“I knew he had that ability, but whether he was going to be able to produce that today, that was the question. He did it the tough way, so that was a good effort,” said Purton.

Eligible for the 2023 Four-Year-Old Classic Series, Tuchel is now expected to boast a rating high enough to contest the HK$12 million (S$2 million) Hong Kong Classic Mile over 1,600m on Jan 29.

“He won well. It was a difficult day to win off a bad gate and he did it in good style,” said Size.

“I don’t like making decisions after a race, but I’ll have a think about it overnight and we’ll work out what we’re going to do.

“He’s a racehorse and there’s nothing stopping him going around, so we’ll think about it.”

Tuchel, sired by Redwood, was expected to run in October over this distance in Class 3, but he was scratched when found to be lame.

“It was a very good effort. He had a setback with the injury, he drew the outside gate and I wasn’t able to get in,” said Purton.

“I had to cop my medicine and just try to keep him nice and balanced and in a rhythm.“He just enjoyed being back to the races, his attitude behind the gates.

“During the run, he was happy to be back and, when he had to dig deep, he waited for me to ask him and he went.

“He didn’t change his legs either, it was a very big effort after such a long time off.”

Purton has three wins aboard Tuchel now but will partner Packing Treadmill in the first leg of the three-race HK$48 million series.

“He (Tuchel) deserves his place, for sure,” said Purton.

The win was the second leg of a double for Purton and Size, after Fast Buck in the first section of the Class 4 Nam Sang Wai Handicap over 1,400m. - HKJC