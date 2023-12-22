HK Gold Cup next for Romantic Warrior

Romantic Warrior (No. 2) winning the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Cup (2,000m) with James McDonald astride at Sha Tin on Dec 10.

HONG KONG - Trainer Danny Shum will give Romantic Warrior a short break with a view to returning in the Group 1 Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup (2,000m) on Feb 25.

He is opting against a potential rematch with Golden Sixty in the Group 1 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m) on Jan 21.

Displaying trademark tenacity to win a second straight Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Cup (2,000m) on Dec 10, Romantic Warrior pulled out all of the stops that day.

It was exactly one start – or only 43 days – after doing the same successfully in Australia’s Group 1 W.S. Cox Plate (2,040m), a challenging overseas conquest, which also required arduous travel, quarantine and acclimatisation.

“He looks great but I feel he will be a little bit tired because it was a hard run, both two races were very hard. He’ll have a short break now,” said Shum.

“He’ll have enough time to recover if we go to the Gold Cup next – 2,000 metres is his trip, I think that’s a better idea.”

A graduate of the Hong Kong International Sale, Romantic Warrior will target a sixth Group 1 in the Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup. He finished second to Golden Sixty in 2022.

“He’s easy to train but he won both of those two races with his fighting heart, he uses a lot of energy. I have to look after him because he uses himself a lot, it’s better to give him a bit of a break and go again,” said Shum.

Narrow victory in the HK$36 million (S$6.1 million) Hong Kong Cup saw Romantic Warrior lift his earnings to HK$119.79 million. HKJC