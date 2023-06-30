HK Reunification Cup aim for Sword Point

Sword Point is chasing a second Sha Tin victory. His only win came under Hugh Bowman on Jan 8.

HONG KONG Frankie Lor is hopeful Sword Point can ease the frustrations over a string of minor placings with success in the Class 2 Hong Kong Reunification Cup Handicap (2,000m) at Sha Tin on Saturday, as five-time Hong Kong champion jockey Zac Purton reunites with the talented stayer.

Runner-up in the Group 3 Queen Mother Memorial Cup Handicap (2,400m), Hong Kong Classic Cup (1,800m) and the Class 2 Wan Chai Gap Handicap (1,800m), Sword Point has competed strongly throughout his four-year-old season.

But he has won only once, in a Class 3 contest over 1,800m, at Sha Tin on Jan 8.

To jump from gate 4, Sword Point will face 13 rivals in the HK$2.9 million (S$500,000) contest after overcoming lameness in his nearside hind leg.

“He’s good. After his last race, he had a little bit of a problem with his left hind leg, but he’s fine now,” said Lor, last season’s Hong Kong champion trainer. “I think he’ll be okay over 2,000 metres. With Zac on, I think it should be good.

“I know he’s won once already, but sometimes also not so lucky, so I hope he can win again.”

Among the rivals facing Sword Point is the Jamie Richards-trained Alacrity, who starts from gate 11 for jockey Harry Bentley.

A Group 1 victor over 2,000m in Chile, Alacrity has gradually adjusted to his new surroundings with a Class 3 win over 1,800m with seemingly the promise of more to come over longer trips.

“He’s an improving horse. We checked out his wind after his last start (sixth to Meaningful Star on May 31) and we got the A-okay there, so he’s very much a horse I would think for next season,” said Richards.

“He’s got another run up to what is probably near to his best distance, so that will be beneficial and it will toughen him up a little bit more for the off-season.

“Hopefully, he’s going to be a progressive horse for next season. We’re still learning about him.

“He’s very eager to please at home and he does everything we want him to do but, again, he’s a PP (Privately Purchased) horse and they take time to acclimatise.

“I’m sure that he’s got his best racing in front of him.”

Richards will also saddle Rise Brethren in Saturday’s feature race. The French-bred begins from gate 5 for jockey Michael Dee.

“He’s going well. He was a victim of a slow pace at his last start and it was hard for him to make ground.

“But hopefully on Saturday, with a horse like Sword Point in there – and a couple of other pace influences – they’ll go along a little bit more,” Richards said.

“He’s a horse that’s probably on his rating but he needs a genuinely-run race to show his best.” - HKJC