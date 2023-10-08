HK’s Romantic Warrior sets sights on Cox Plate

Hong Kong's Romantic Warrior (James McDonald) on his way to the start for the Group 1 Turnbull Stakes (2,000m) at Flemington, Australia, on Saturday. He ran fourth and is heading for the Group 1 W.S. Cox Plate (2,040m) at Moonee Valley on Oct 28

MELBOURNE - Hong Kong’s Romantic Warrior is on track for his tilt in the Group 1 W.S. Cox Plate (2,040m) at Moonee Valley, after his creditable fourth in the Group 1 Turnbull Stakes (2,000m) at Flemington last Saturday.

Trainer Danny Shum was satisfied with the result, as he had declared pre-race that his charge was only 85 to 90 per cent fit.

“He hasn’t raced for close to five months, so he needs the run, actually. James (McDonald) said in three weeks, he will be back, back to his top form,” said Shum.

“I always targeted the Cox Plate, so we needed a lead-up race for him to see how he can handle the left turn. I cannot say I’m happy but I’m not disappointed.”

Romantic Warrior found a prominent position in the run and, while racing slightly keenly, he was overrun by 2022 Group 1 Melbourne Cup (3,200m) winner Gold Trip’s unmatchable burst of speed.

West Wind Blows and Soulcombe filled the placings, ahead of Romantic Warrior.

The winning time was 2min 01.62sec.

The win was Gold Trip’s second at the top level for jockey Mark Zahra and trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.

Romantic Warrior and Gold Trip will cross swords again in the Cox Plate on Oct 28.

Shum said Romantic Warrior was a little bit tired over the last 100m.

“He’s not fit, he’s not 100 per cent. Hopefully, this will bring him up. James said don’t panic, the horse had a big blow and he was tired the last 100m. He didn’t give him a hard time,” he added.

Said McDonald: “He was good. He needed the run a bit, so he will improve.”

One race later, 2023 Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint (1,200m) aspirant Star Patrol – owned by Hong Kong connections – became only the fourth horse in history to complete the Group 2 Bobbie Lewis Stakes (1,200m) and Group 2 Gilgai Stakes (1,200m) double at Flemington.

The five-year-old races in the same silks as Stoltz – who is also owned by Josiah Ma – and will next target the Group 1 Champions Sprint (1,200m) at Flemington, before a possible option in the Hong Kong International Races on Dec 10.

Star Patrol clocked 1min 09.87sec under jockey Ben Melham for trainer Clinton McDonald.

“He used himself well, he went through his gears and Triple Missile travelled up and was probably travelling better. But, once Ben got busy on him, he really let down and found the line strong,” said McDonald. HKJC

Following a storm signal, Sunday’s Sha Tin meeting was cancelled in the interest of public and equine safety.