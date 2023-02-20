 HK’s Russian Emperor rules in Qatar, Latest Racing News - The New Paper
HK’s Russian Emperor rules in Qatar

The Douglas Whyte-trained Russian Emperor (Alberto Sanna) winning the US$2.5 million (S$3.3 million) Qatar Group 1 H.H. The Amir Trophy over 2,400m for Hong Kong at Al Rayyan in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday.PHOTO: QREC
Feb 20, 2023 04:30 am

DOHA - Russian Emperor landed a famous victory for Hong Kong in the Qatar Group 1 H.H. The Amir Trophy (2,400m) for trainer Douglas Whyte and jockey Alberto Sanna at Al Rayyan in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday.

Settled at the rear throughout against runners from Ireland, France, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, Sanna bided his time aboard last season’s Hong Kong champion stayer, before peeling out turning for home to loom large with 300m left.

Surging with an unanswerable late burst, Russian Emperor made history as the first winner for Hong Kong in Qatar by taking the US$2.5 million (S$3.3 million) contest.

He beat Godolphin’s Warren Point and the French-trained Bolthole in 2min 25.46sec.

“It’s amazing. It’s the first time I have travelled with a horse abroad and I’m only new to the training ranks, but he’s a special horse to me,” said Whyte.

The win was Russian Emperor’s fifth of his career, having prevailed in Ireland and Britain for trainer Aidan O’Brien before arriving in Hong Kong.

Rosh Kedesh will be even better over 1,600m
Rosh Kedesh will be even better over 1,600m

The Galileo gelding won the 2022 Group 1 Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup (2,000m) and 2022 Group 1 Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup (2,400m) – his only wins in the city.

“I’ve won two Group 1 races with him in Hong Kong and I just thought he was the right horse to travel with temperament-wise. I must say that he’s really blossomed since he’s landed in Qatar,” said Whyte, a former multiple-champion jockey.

Russian Emperor is entered for both the Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic (2,410m) and Group 1 Dubai Turf (1,800m) at Meydan on Dubai World Cup Night on March 25.

The six-year-old ran sixth last time behind Golden Sixty in the Group 1 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m) at the start of February before departing for the Middle East.

“It’s very good and a happy race for me,” said Sanna. “Everything went to plan and dreams come true sometimes.”

The Caspar Fownes-trained Senor Toba, who also represented Hong Kong, finished seventh after racing between runners early under jockey Harry Bentley.

France’s Inverness finished fourth, while the O’Brien-trained Broome ran fifth. - HKJC

