Ho excels with Sha Tin treble

Dream Winner giving jockey Vincent Ho the first leg of his treble at Sha Tin on Saturday. He also scored on All Is Good and Secret Vision. PHOTO: HKJC

HONG KONG A treble at Sha Tin on Saturday has extended a brilliant campaign for jockey Vincent Ho, and raised his hopes of reaching 100 winners in a single season for the first time in his career.

The 33-year-old has boosted his 2022/23 haul to 83 wins.

With 10 meetings left in the season, he trails only Zac Purton (150 wins) and remains on track to reach a century of winners after scoring on Dream Winner, All Is Good and Secret Vision.

Having already easily surpassed his previous best return of 67 victories in 2019/20, Ho teamed with three different trainers to take riding honours.

Dream Winner is trained by Frankie Lor, All Is Good by Francis Lui and Secret Vision by Danny Shum.

The most spectacular of the trio was the exciting Dream Winner, who made it two from two with a devastating victory to extend a startling emergence.

He clocked 55.52sec in landing the Class 3 Tuen Mun Public Riding School Handicap (1,000m).

By Exosphere, the three-year-old sat off the speed before sweeping past pace-setter Super Axiom to win by 2½ lengths.

This prompted Lor to describe the gelding as “the best three-year-old I’ve had in my stable”.

“I think he still has a lot of improvement, I hope so,” said Lor.

“He’s still a big baby. In the mornings, sometimes when he walks up to the track, he stops and looks around – his work rider has to ask him to go again.”

Ho echoed Lor’s optimism over Dream Winner.

“He’s still very green, still a baby,” he said.

“At the moment, it’s just his quality that we’re seeing. Once he learns more, he’ll be better. He’s just still very raw.”

Ho piloted All Is Good to victory in the Class 4 Lei Yue Mun Park Handicap (1,400m).

Winless in his first 14 starts, All Is Good made it two in a row for Lui, who snared a brace.

He also saddled Master of Luck to take the Class 5 Pok Fu Lam Public Riding School Handicap (1,400m).

Ho then prevailed aboard Secret Vision in the Class 3 Lung Mun Road Handicap (1,600m) after a weather delay.

“The track is fine after the rain,” he said.

“It’s nice, of course, to get a treble.”

Ho’s spree came as Purton notched his 150th winner of the season when Michael Chang’s Lady’s Choice landed the Class 4 Hong Kong Riding For The Disabled Association Cup Handicap (1,200m).

The Australian reached the 150-win mark for only the second time in his career.

He partnered 168 winners in 2018/19 and is bidding to overtake Joao Moreira’s record of 170 for the most wins in a season.

Moreira rode at least 150 winners in a single campaign on three separate occasions.

“It’s a nice milestone,” said Purton, on reaching 150.

“It’s been an okay season, just got to keep going and, hopefully, get some more wins.”

Chang revealed Purton had advised him to drop Lady’s Choice in trip after a last-start fifth.

“Today, the jockey gave him a perfect ride,” said Chang.

“After the last run, he suggested to me that 1,400m is a little too far for the horse.

“Even today, he got out in the straight and let him sprint the last 400m and the jockey said that he just got there.”

Harry Bentley celebrated his 31st birthday in style with a short-head victory atop Lui-trained Master Of Luck, pipping Alex Lai and Travel Glory in the last stride.

“I don’t think I’ve ridden a winner on my birthday before,” said Bentley with a smile.

“I wasn’t sure on the line if we had won – it was really a 50-50 – and I went over the line thinking it could have gone either way. Obviously, I’m glad it went my way this time.

“The horse is a big horse and perhaps he just wanders around in front, and first-time blinkers today just helped get his head down where it mattered.”

Karis Teetan passed the 50-win mark for the seventh time in 10 seasons when trainer Pierre Ng’s Turquoise Alpha won the Class 4 Lei Yue Public Riding School Handicap (1,800m, dirt).

The Mauritian has now accomplished the feat across six successive seasons. - HKJC