Ho just two wins shy of 500th HK milestone

Gold Gold Baby surging to his fifth Happy Valley win of the season. He was jockey Vincent Ho's 498th Hong Kong success.

HONG KONG - Catapulting Vincent Ho to the brink of 500 Hong Kong wins, Gold Gold Baby has continued a meteoric rise with devastating victory in the second section of the Class 3 Russell Handicap (1,200m) at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

Trained by Francis Lui, Gold Gold Baby gave Ho his 498th winner. The five-year-old Australian-bred has now won five of seven starts at the city circuit this season, rising from a rating of 38 to 70 before Wednesday’s success. He has earned HK$3.81 million (S$655,000) in stakes.

Ho is on the verge of joining Tony Cruz (946) as the only home-grown jockeys to ride 500 winners or more in Hong Kong.

Deflecting attention from his imminent milestone, Ho focused on Gold Gold Baby, who unleashed his trademark blistering acceleration and weaved his way past tiring rivals.

He beat Xponential (Lyle Hewitson) in 1min 09.59sec.

“Last time, he was a bit unlucky. He got a check but he got a smooth run tonight,” Ho, 32, said.

“When everything goes smoothly, he will give a good turn of foot. Even at Sha Tin, he can do it too. But, at Happy Valley with his short sprint, he’s suited better.”

Ho and Lui have combined for 21 wins this season. The haul includes Brave Star’s success in the first section of the Class 3 Russell Handicap (1,200m). - HKJC