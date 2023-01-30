Hold My Hand again, it’s a much-easier race

Race 1 (1,000m)

(3) KENNEDY was a pleasing third on debut over this track and trip. With improvement, the filly should play another leading role.

(8) SERVILIUS and (9) CAPTAIN CASANOVA are also likely to improve after being gelded. They could make their presence felt.

Newcomers (6) ENEMY TERRITORY and (10) JADE’S CABERNEIGH, who gets a gender allowance as a filly, are bred to be useful. They need not be special to pose as threats. Watch the betting.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(2) ROSH KEDESH was well backed when third on debut and would have improved. The colt could relish the extra 200m.

(3) PROMETTERE may have more to offer as a gelding. He showed enough in three starts with his previous stable to warrant consideration.

(6) THEWOLFOFWOLSELEY made a pleasing stable debut over a shorter trip and ought to have come on for that comeback run. The gelding should also be competitive with the extra distance.

(9) RELEASE ME and (13) INSIDE STORY are open to improvement after being gelded.

(11) MARSHALL FIELD and (12) RAINBOW COLOURS have claims, too.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(9) AUTUMN MOON finished ahead of (1) SELUKWE over 1,600m and is 5.5kg better off. He should be competitive in his first attempt over 2,000m. Selukwe was drawn widest that day and could reverse that form with the extra 400m from an inside barrier.

(6) MADISON BLUES has improved with experience and could pose the biggest threat over the longer journey.

(3) RUN RUDOLPH RUN and (4) DONDER STORM have shown enough to make their presence felt.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(3) BEYONDTHEBOUNDARY made a winning comeback over a shorter trip and would have tightened up. He ought to be competitive over this trip.

The progressive (8) FUTURE SWING won over the track and trip last time. The colt has run well in a similar contest and should make his presence felt.

(4) SPRING HIGH and (1) SILENT TRIGGER could stake a claim trying the extra distance in their peak.

(5) CHOLLIMA is favourably treated by the conditions and is also capable of playing a minor role.

Race 5 (1,600m)

Stable companions (4) DOUBLING UP and (5) PREVALENCE have acquitted themselves well in stronger post-maiden races. They are likely to have a say in the finish.

Prevalence appears the pick of the Justin Snaith-trained runners on riding arrangements, but concedes weight to all.

(9) PONTE PIETRA will appreciate the step-up in distance. The colt is fitter following his pleasing sprint comeback.

(7) MONTIEN is likely to make further progress after his maiden success over this track and trip. The promising galloper should also be competitive.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(4) DESERT ROSE has rediscovered her best form in two starts during the Cape summer. She led all the way for a dominant victory over 1,600m last time. She could repeat the feat over the shorter journey despite the five-point hike.

(5) TREASURE HUNT beat Desert Rose over this track and trip two starts back. Better off by 2kg, the mare could bounce back from her last-start unplaced showing in a stronger race.

(8) SHANTASTIC arrives with good form over a shorter distance but could be looking for the extra distance. The filly is likely to put up a good show.

(2) PERFECT TRUST and (6) JAM JAM are consistent. Drawn well, they are unlikely to be far off the action either.

Race 7 (1,800m)

(8) HOLD MY HAND was outclassed in a Grade 1 race over this track and distance last time. This looks a lot easier. She will be hard to beat at level weights if she runs to her Cape Fillies Guineas fourth performance.

(2) SILVERLINKS got the better of (5) BROADWAY GIRL and (4) LOVE IS A ROSE in a recent meeting over 2,000m. There would not be much among them on revised terms. The trio are capable of running into the money.

(1) FUN ZONE could emerge the biggest danger, if effective over this trip.