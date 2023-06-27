Holocene stands out in maiden plate

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) CALLMEWHENYOUNEEDME is back against her own-age group and should be hard to peg back. (4) FRANCINE drifted in the betting on debut but was not disgraced in third. Look for improvement. (2) MARSHMALLOW won in Port Elizabeth but has changed stables since. Watch the betting on the first-timers, especially (5) GOCEKWITHLOVE and (10) WORK OF TIME.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(4) GEORGE HANDEL finished third in his last two starts. The colt is getting closer to a first success. (3) CAPTAIN WARA also has claims. He was unlucky not to have beaten Chilli Moon recently and must come into the picture. (1) JUST BE LEKKER won convincingly at 100-1 on debut and can improve. Watch the newcomers, especially (5) LINE BARRACKS.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(9) KING RAHUL is ready to give his all after two runner-up positions. He finished ahead of (10) SUPER AWESOME, (13) VIVACIOUS VICKY and (12) TYSON THE BRAVE and should confirm. (1) MAGIC PRINCE also played second fiddle in his last two starts and could get into the picture.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(9) HOLOCENE should have a bright chance of opening his account in a not-so-strong maiden plate with Keagan de Melo atop. (10) MUTARAZI is looking to come on heaps and get into the money. (2) BROADWAY and (1) UNCLE LUCKY are struggling to crack a win but are looking for the minor money.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(9) LET’S GO NOW attracted money on debut but got lost in the early stages. The filly is obviously a lot better than that. Respect. (7) CANFORD ROSE is improving and should make her presence felt. (10) MICKE’S BOMB will enjoy the extra distance. (2) COFFEE IN BRAZIL is showing steady improvement. Chance.

Race 6 (1,200m)

Last-start winner (7) SAMOA is looking for another payday. (2) LAETITIA’S ANGEL is sure to give a good run. (4) ON CUE is ripe and ready. (3) ALABAMA ANNA found support last time and has shown improvement.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(5) I AM GIANT ran well after a rest before and could strike being fresh again. Stablemate (3) THE MAURITIAN was not striding out last time. Expect a better performance. (8) CAPTAIN DIZZY has really come well and could make it four wins on the trot. (1) AUSSENKEHR is holding form and could get into the reckoning.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(5) POWER BROKER and (3) CAPTAIN HINDSIGHT make their debuts for Tony Peter and are reported to be working well. (4) PONTIAC is on the up and should be in the shake-up. (8) STORMY SEAS is an honest performer and could take home another cheque. (2) TWICE THE STORM is better than his last run.

Race 9 (1,700m)

(1) NOTHINGELSEMATTERS is having his peak run and should be right there. (3) WILLIAM IRON ARM scored second-up and will come on. He renews rivalry with (5) WE ARE THE LOGANS, who won subsequently. They should finish on top of each other again. (2) GREGOR MACGREGOR has improved with blinkers. Chance.