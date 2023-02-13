Home team greet Lim with Super news

Manoel Nunes steering Super Salute to his third win at Kranji, but to his first on turf on Sunday. Watching the race from Sydney, trainer Jason Lim has pencilled in the 4YO series for Super Salute.

While the shopping cart was still empty after two days of sale in Australia, Kranji trainer Jason Lim was a lot more profilic on the racing scene back home on Sunday.

The Singaporean handler is attending the three-day Inglis Classic Yearling Sale in Sydney.

A total of 519 lots have paraded around the Riverside Stables ring thus far, but none have been knocked down to him as yet.

There are still 109 lots to go through on the last day on Tuesday.

“It’s very strong, the prices are above my budget,” he said.

There might have been no deal struck, but Inglis still gained some publicity from Lim.

Super Salute and General Command, two horses Lim acquired through the Inglis Digital platform, won again on Sunday. A third, Cosmic Dancer, ran unplaced.

The double even temporarily vaulted Lim to the top of the ladder on six wins, but reigning champion Tim Fitzsimmons eventually relegated him to second spot on a countback for seconds when Jewel Sixty-One scored.

To Lim, though, the highlight was Super Salute’s victory in the $70,000 Class 3 race over 1,200m.

The win handed champion jockey Manoel Nunes his 600th Kranji success, but Lim could be forgiven for overlooking the milestone.

“He’s definitely heading to the 4YO races now. He had to win on turf first, and today, he’s shown how versatile he was,” he said.

“I’m not sure how much the handicapper will give him, though. If it’s only five points, then he’ll still be in Class 3, we’ll have to replan.”

Lim said that the Alan John-owned Super Salute, who scored his two previous Kranji wins on Polytrack, was not just a surface query on Sunday.

Unsighted since his previous win at Class 4 level on Nov 5, he also had to blow away some cobwebs.

Some could have interpreted a 18kg body gain as extra girth, but Lim knew his horse did not binge-eat during Christmas.

“He’s put on 18kg. But I think he’s built up a lot of mass during the December break,” he said.

“He was a bit tardy at the barriers, but he again proved himself.”

Nunes would even toss in another praise that can only put Super Salute in good stead for the longer ends of the three legs of the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge, especially the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) on July 23.

“I think he can go even further. He relaxes better now,” said Nunes.

“When I first rode him, he was a hothead, but we’ve taught him to settle. He’s a lovely horse, and I’m excited to see what he does next.”

The four-time Singapore champion jockey did not lose the plot after the sluggish start.

He dropped off first before allowing the $23 shot to take closer order mid-race and making a sweeping move round the home turn. From there, he gobbled up leader Ironchamp (Marc Lerner), War Pride (A’Isisuhairi Kasim) and Silent Is Gold (Ronnie Stewart).

Coming from last, Dream Alliance (Simon Kok) rattled home, but fell short by 1 3/4 lengths. The winning time for the 1,200m (short course) was 1min 9.13sec.

Nunes’ deep bond with his mounts again showed with General Command ($6) in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 2 race (1,100m).

The Shalaa four-year-old sat three deep outside The Star (Stewart) and Water Rocket (Vlad Duric), but still kicked on when Nunes dug him up.

Once General Command spun the bend, he sprinted clear to score by 2½ lengths from Water Rocket.

A one-time winner in Australia like stablemate Super Salute, General Command now boasts a faultless record of two from two for the Lordship Stable.

“He hit a very good timing (1min 4.86sec) with 59kg. He was much fitter,” said Lim.

“We knew there would be speed. Our plan was to sit third behind the lead as we expected them to burn up the track in front.

“Even though he was three wide without cover, I had every confidence in Nunes.”

Besides the 600-win landmark, the Brazilian rang up a four-timer that took his score to 16 winners, having also saluted aboard Griffin and Jewel Sixty-One.

Long-time joint log leader with Wong Chin Chuen, who returned empty-handed on Sunday, Nunes now leads Wong by four winners.