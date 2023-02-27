Hong Kong Classic Cup: It’s Super Sunny Sing

Super Sunny Sing (Vincent Ho, No. 8) beating Sword Point in the Hong Kong Classic Cup (for four-year-olds) over 1,800m at Sha Tin on Sunday.

HONG KONG - Just 70 minutes after steering Golden Sixty to win the Group 1 Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup (2,000m), jockey Vincent Ho enjoyed a stupendous double by also taking the Hong Kong Classic Cup (1,800m) aboard the Chris So-trained Super Sunny Sing at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Both races carried HK$12 million (S$2.06 million) in stakes.

Marvelling at Super Sunny Sing’s fourth successive triumph – and fifth in nine starts – Ho lavished praise on the Nicconi gelding as a worthy BMW Hong Kong Derby candidate.

The 2,000m Derby is on March 19.

“He’s getting more mentally mature and he’s relaxing so well, so he can hopefully go to the Derby. He’s a very smart horse. We have something special here,” said Ho.

Savouring Hong Kong Classic Cup redemption, after Redkirk Warrior’s narrow second to Thunder Fantasy in 2015, So said: “To get a horse to win this race makes me very happy and it relieves a lot of pressure now.

“Today has proven that he should handle further distance, but let’s see how he pulls up. If he’s sound and happy, we target the Derby.” - HKJC