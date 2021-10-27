Hongkong Great has a stack of class

Hongkong Great is a three-time course-anddistance winner and looks hard to catch in Race 2 at Sha Tin today.

RACE 1 (1,200M)

7 RUN RUN GOOD trialled well on the dirt before his last-start struggles. It will not shock to see him bounce back.

2 AMAZING KNIGHT did well when finishing fourth two starts ago. He can recapture that form, especially with leading jockey Zac Purton astride.

9 SMILING FACE has drawnwell and might be able to show something close to the speed.

1 DRAGON KINGDOM bears close watching. He can really fire on the dirt.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

1 HONGKONG GREAT is a supreme talent on the dirt as a three-time course and distance winner. He has a stack of class. If he rolls forward, he could be hard to catch.

7 TELECOM FIGHTERS is looking for back-to-back wins following an easy triumph at Happy Valley. He moved well on the dirt in a trial before that and looks a leading contender.

3 KINGS SHIELD can bounce back to form easily enough.

6 RED DESERT is in a competitive feature race.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

4 TURF BRILLIANT has drawn poorly but is open to improvement. He won second-up last term over this course and trip. His chances look strong with Purton up.

7 FIGURES TWO has trialled well on the dirt. He is the value runner if he runs true to form.

6 RUBY STARS can roll forward from Gate 1. With Chad Schofield astride, he will try to win this for trainer Manfred Man.

9 AMAZING LUCK is next best from the good gate.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

3 SUPER MISSION trialled well on the dirt before snatching third first-up on the turf. He has shown a liking to the surface and the step-back in trip is a plus.

4 STEEL WIN is looking for back-to-back wins. He has done nothing wrong and should benefit from the first-up run.

9 FORTUNE HAPPINESS is a dirt maestro who is well drawn in Gate 2.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

3 PARTY EVERYDAY has a stack of ability. But he tends to get back and finish off, which can at times leave him with too much work to do.

2 SUPER FAST demolished a classy field over this trip last term. He is the main danger.

13 OH BRAVO is a light weight chance. He deserves respect on the dirt.

1 DOUBLE TAKE gets a handy weight relief.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

10 LUCKY RUBY owns a slick personal best over this course and distance. He is a two-time winner on the dirt. With the right run for Alexis Badel, he shapes as the one to beat.

8 BLOTTING PAPER is another with smart performances on the dirt.He is down to a competitive mark.

5 SUNNY DELIGHT is on the steady improve. The wide gate will slow him down but he looks to have his fair share of ability.

2 EIGHT TRIGRAMS has race fitness on his side.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

10 GOLD COMET can turn his form around from the good gate. He was caught behind runners on rain-affected going. If he manages to settle more positively, he is the one to beat.

3 CHANCHENG PRINCE surprised at long odds last start. He is American bred, which helps him on this surface. He has also drawn a good barrier.

4 ELITE PATCH blitzed rivals by five lengths on the dirt last season. He is capable and Purton's engagement is a big plus.

6 STAR PERFORMANCE won well three starts ago. Do not discount.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

2 SPEEDY MOUSE is a considerable talent. He shapes as the one to beat from the good gate after his gut-busting first-up effort.

12 GOOD HEALTH is better than his record suggests. He looks like he makes a favourable switch to the dirt.

7 WAR OF COURAGE has a bit of class. He deserves respect from Gate 1.

3 GUNNISON has found his mark. He rattled into a competitive third last time.

