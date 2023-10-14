Hongkong Great in QEII Cup surprise

Hongkong Great (Bernardo Pinheiro) upstaging top fancy Lim's Kosciuszko (Wong Chin Chuen) after pulling away to a commanding break in the early stages in Saturday's Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m).

Daring catch-me-if-you-can tactics saw $102 outsider Hongkong Great lower the colours of hot favourite Lim’s Kosciuszko in a grandstand finish to the $300,000 Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) on Saturday.

The part about Ricardo Le Grange’s 2022 Singapore Gold Cup winner leading, especially from a handy barrier (two), did not take anybody by surprise.

But when the Chilean-bred eight-year-old son of Lookin At Lucky started to put daylight between him and the chasing pack as early as the halfway point (900m), a whiff of an upset suddenly wafted through the Kranji air.

However, just looking at Wong Chin Chuen’s cool and composed body language on Lim’s Kosciuszko ($6), a seventh Group 1 win for the reigning Singapore Horse of the Year did not seem under risk.

At the top of the straight, the gap had widened to 10 lengths, but the unrattled Malaysian jockey – who rode Lim’s Kosciuszko to seven of his 16 wins, including five at Group 1 level – still sat motionless.

With 1,800m not exactly Lim’s Kosciuszko’s strongest suit, though he won the 2022 Singapore Derby, Wong, who had also been riding the Kermadec six-year-old every morning, was on a hiding to nothing.

He was probably mindful about an early move taking the edge off his mount. But at the same time, with Hongkong Great’s superior stamina, there was suddenly a real possibility he could keep going.

It was only when Lim’s Kosciuszko hit the 300m mark that Wong finally stepped on the gas.

The galloping machine promptly began eating into the margin, even if Hongkong Great was showing no signs of letting up.

With 150m to go, Wong threw everything bar the kitchen sink, but Pinheiro was not sitting pretty either on Hongkong Great, who was by then running on fumes.

As brave as his desperate charge was, Lim’s Kosciuzsko ran out of estate in the end, falling short by a neck. Invincible Tycoon (Marc Lerner) took third place, another 2¼ lengths away. The winning time was 1min 46.6sec for the 1,800m on the long course.

Le Grange, who was at his second QEII Cup win after Quechua in 2017 – for his first Group 1 silverware – again displayed graciousness, win, lose or draw.

As he walked up to Meagher, his first word was an almost sheepish “sorry”, but his Australian counterpart quickly told him he did not have to apologise.

“My horse was game in defeat, credit to the winner. He took the bull by the horns and we did the donkey work,” said the Australian.

“Kosi was still outstanding, but what can you do?”

The old cliche that there is no certainty in racing was proven yet again. But credit to Le Grange for making his own luck with a well-laid plan concocted all week with Pinheiro.

“That was the plan, absolutely. It was the first time we could really use his action and use his fitness,” said the South African handler.

“At his last start, he was pestered (by Fame Star in the Raffles Cup) and things didn’t go to plan.

“I wasn’t worried if it was a breakaway lead as he had side-winkers on. Honestly, I was quite confident. His work had been good and I was so happy with the way he paraded.

“Obviously, I respected Lim’s Kosciuszko – I actually respect all the other horses. But today, he was given a chance to gallop the way he liked and it paid off.”

If Le Grange was overwhelmed with emotion, Pinheiro was a mess upon dismounting.

Choking back tears, the Brazilian jockey was realising his dream of riding a Group 1 winner in Singapore at his very last day. The 27-year-old is cutting his Singapore stint short to return to his Dubai base on Saturday night.

“Since 2019, I’ve dreamt to win a Group 1 here. And today the dream came true,” he said.

It is not farewell yet as he may be back on Nov 11 for Hongkong Great’s title defence in the Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m).

The Yues may have a second Gold Cup contender in German-bred Maxima, who earlier won the $70,000 Class 3 race (1,800m).

“I’ve now got the top-rated horse and the bottom-rated horse in the Gold Cup,” said Le Grange.

