Hongkong Great set to make waves

The impressive-looking Ricardo Le Grange-trained newcomer Hongkong Great giving Danny Beasley an armchair ride, beating Street Of Dreams (Simon Kok) with ease in Tuesday morning’s Trial 2.

An interesting race featuring an interesting runner comes up in the ninth event on Sunday.

On a day when the Singapore Derby takes centre stage, the top race on the undercard could be a head-scratcher.

It is the Class 1 sprint over the 1,200m and there is Gold Star, who is in terrific form.

And King Arthur who is shooting for a hat-trick.

Not to mention Sky Eye who comes into the reckoning on the back of a good win on Stewards’ Cup Day.

Not enough?

Well, how about Hongkong Great?

Now, that is a new one. So, you ask, what is his claim to fame?

Well, Hongkong Great is a newcomer to Kranji’s racing ranks and we saw him at the trials on Tuesday morning.

What stood out was the fact that he is no wet-behind-the-ears runner. Ridden by Danny Beasley, he showed good galloping action and, after clearing the gates cleanly, he was easily into his stride.

He claimed the lead on settling and never gave it back.

Griffin and Street Of Dreams tried to make a race of it but the pair never made a dent into Hongkong Great’s lead.

Straightening for the run home, it looked dicey for Hongkong Great but he was only leading us on.

Beasley sat pretty the whole way and eventually took the honours, beating Street Of Dreams – the mount of Simon Kok – by 11/4 lengths.

Griffin (Saifudin Ismail) held on for third.

Hongkong Great clocked 60.16sec for the 1,000m.

Nothing great about it but the ease of that victory and the fact that Beasley allowed him all the leeway, only added to his aura.

So what is so great about this six-year-old newcomer who will be making his Kranji debut on Sunday?

Here is a brief rundown.

Hongkong Great has got class about him. Then again, a horse is not plonked with a rating of 97 for nothing.

That is what the Chilean-bred brings to Kranji and it was earned fair and square.

Until being flown over here to continue his racing career, Hongkong Great raced 25 times – mostly at Sha Tin and Happy Valley – for eight wins.

His last win was over the 1,650m on May 8 last year.

Now under the charge of Ricardo Le Grange, he will be looking to enhance his reputation at his new home.

Well, on the strength of that trial, he does not appear to have any rough edges and we will learn a lot more after his local debut.

Le Grange produced another smart one when Royal Status took the opening trial.

Ridden by Wong Chin Chuen, the two-year-old by Winning Rupert showed maturity beyond his young age when leading all the way over the 1,000m.

Even when challenged at the top of the stretch by stablemate Hole In One (Vlad Duric), who drew alongside, Royal Status held his nerve and eventually took the trial – his first at Kranji – by 1/2 length.

The youngster clocked 61.49sec for the trip.

Like many of the youngsters yet to make their racing debuts, Royal Status and Hole In One will turn three in a fortnight’s time.

As with most juveniles, they will – hopefully – turn on the style and provide us with more exciting races.

Tuesday’s Kranji barrier trial results:

TRIAL 1

1 Royal Status (C.C. Wong)

2 Hole In One (V. Duric)

3 Pathfinder (I. Saifudin)

4 Trusted One (T. Krisna)

Margins and time: 1/2, 1/2, 1

(1 min 01.49)

TRIAL 2

1 Hongkong Great (D. Beasley)

2 Street Of Dreams (W.H. Kok)

3 Griffin (Saifudin)

4 Easylights (R. Woodworth)

Margins and time: 1 1/4, 2 1/4, 4 1/2

(1:00.16)