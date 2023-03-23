Hop aboard to Fly To Rio

Race 1 (1,000m)

(2) SHEELA is top class but is back from a spell.

(3) SWEET PEPPER is no stranger to feature races. She will keep things honest.

(1) MAY QUEEN should make the trifecta.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(1) SPEEDING BULLET has been gelded and is worth another chance back over this trip.

Last-start winner (6) EASY MONEY should go close again.

(2) BLUE HOLLY also won his last start and is distance-suited.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(1) MO THE MAN was caught on the line last time. Chance again.

(3) FAST DUTY is doing better and could chase him home.

(2) GIMME A DIAMOND jumps from a wide draw but the “combo” has done it before.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(5) KYOMAI gave the impression this step-up in distance will be very much to his liking.

(7) HARD WINTER was a pleasing fourth on debut and should be competitive.

The well-related newcomer (6) MONUMENTAL is a big threat.

(1) WOMAN’S WORLD ought to improve with the 200m.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(1) KEEP THE FORT has been threatening. Should go well.

(6) AVOONTOAST showed inexperience on debut and will know more about it.

(7) CALL TO GLORY enjoys this track and trip.

Race 6 (1,250m)

(3) APPLE CATCHER has finished second in both outings. Can go one better with blinkers.

(8) ON BOARD has the form and experience to pose a threat.

(9) AMETHYSTIC and (4) ELECTRIC FEELS could have a say on their best form.

Race 7 (1,400m)

The classy (1) DESERT MIRACLE showed true form in Cape Town and is back on home ground.

She gives stablemate (4) HUMDINGER 4kg and meets Durban July winner (2) SPARKLING WATER on level terms.

However, top three-year-old (7) FEATHER BOA has 6kg less to carry and could make them gallop.

Race 8 (1,250m)

(3) MISTY CLIFFS was drawn wide and ran into traffic when returning from a break over 1,400m.

(7) SILVER SLEET showed pace on debut and could bounce back from a disappointing last start.

(5) BO KAAP is closely related to several Grade 1 winners.

(1) SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL and (2) PONTE VECCHIO have the form and experience to make their presence felt from favourable inside gates.

Race 9 (1,100m)

(1) LUCKY LAD and (2) THE AFRICA HOUSE showed inexperience when winning on their debuts and will come on.

(4) GIMMEANOTHERCHANCE was backed on debut but was run out of it. He will also come on heaps.

Debutante (7) AMBER ROCK gets a gender allowance and her trainer thinks highly of her.

Race 10 (1,600m)

(8) HAWK CIRCLE has improved after being gelded and fitted with blinkers.

(4) FINAL EDITION should have more to offer after a nice last outing.

(1) KELP FOREST could emerge victorious if making further progress.

Race 11 (1,100m)

(1) ELEGANT ICE, (2) EXCHANGE STUDENT, (4) LEAVING LAS VEGAS, (5) MIDNIGHT FUSION and (6) MIST IN SCOTLAND are last-start winners. One of them should score in this intriguing affair.

Race 12 (1,600m)

(5) BYE BYE BOMBSHELL drops in class and is distance-suited.

Stablemate (7) VERONICA MARS warrants respect on 2.5kg better terms.

(1) BETTY BOOP and (6) BROADWAY GIRL also have their say.

Race 13 (2,000m)

Stablemates (2) NEBRAAS and (3) LITIGATION renew rivalry. It will be close.

(5) JOHNNY HERO and (6) RAIN IN HOLLAND can surprise.

Race 14 (1,000m)

(1) HUNTING TRIP could make amends with the return to this trip.

Class droppers (9) DISTINCTION and (4) SONIC BURST should make their presence felt.

(5) ENEMY TERRITORY was an easy four-length winner over this trip.

Race 15 (2,000m)

(1) LITTLE PRINCE gets the nod with blinkers.

(3) FUTUREWOLFF and (2) JET DYNASTY could pull it off if not troubled by breathing issues.

(4) ROSY LEMON is back over her preferred trip.

Race 16 (1,250m)

(2) BARZALONA and (6) DOUBLE CHARGE bounced back to form with close finishes in a stronger race last time.

(9) DANCE VARIETY and (4) BEERENBERG should give them a run for the money.

Race 17 (1,160m)

(7) CORNWALL and (2) AUSSENKEHR are looking to go back-to-back.

(1) EXPEDITIONER could get into the reckoning with blinkers.

Race 18 (1,250m)

(3) FLY TO RIO should go one better over this shorter trip.

(9) AXL is a course-and-distance winner.

(11) TUSCAN GOLD and (1) MASKED VIGILANTE could bounce back to form.