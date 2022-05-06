Hop Aboard Silver Express

RACE 1 (1,200M)

3 Red Titan has moved well in his recent trials at Conghua. With luck, he should be a factor first-up this term. With Zac Purton up, he rates as the one to beat.

2 Super Fortune is a threat, especially over this course and distance. He has race experience as well as winning form on his side.

4 Young Life Forever appears forward enough to figure on debut. He gets the services of Joao Moreira.

6 Eight Trigrams has drawn well and has claims.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

12 Wah May Luck is racing well and looks close to a first win. He has a favourable light weight against a tightly handicapped bunch of Class 5 gallopers.

10 Daily Beauty has dipped to a competitive mark. He can improve again, following his narrow defeat last start, especially with Moreira retaining the ride.

5 Seize The Spirit is always thereabouts. He does not win out of turn but should be around the mark again.

2 Go Go Sixteen won well two starts ago. He has since been well and is a factor.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

2 Silver Express should find the front and will look the winner at some stage. The hefty weight will pull him back. Still, he is tough on his day.

6 Good Luck Friend is closing in on another win. He has hit a purple patch. With the light weight, he shapes as the one to beat with the right run.

4 The Golden Scenery has a powerful finish on his day. He did well last time and is expected to take another step forward. His ascent up the handicap is far from over.

3 Ima Single Man is next best. Do not discount.

RACE 4 (1,200M )

2 Marado was caught far too back last time but still managed to close off nicely. Already a winner, the inside gate should allow him to find a position closer to the speed. Expect sharp improvement.

4 Dream Boss is clearly talented. He commands respect on debut for Moreira and Caspar Fownes, following a few handy trials.

9 All Is Ready turned his form around last start to finish fourth. He just needs to replicate that effort to be considered.

3 Gracylove has gate issues but is better than his record suggests. Keep safe. He is a good chance for Luke Currie and David Hall.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

9 Red Elysees does not know how to run poorly. He always hits the mark and looks well placed to do so again. The strong booking of Moreira enhances his chances.

7 Right As Rain, who is progressing well, has a powerful finish. He is favoured with the booking of Purton.

13 Make It Turbo slots in light and is worth some consideration.

3 Toycoon nailed a well-deserved win last time. Expect he can return to that level from a better draw.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

4 California Vanes is stepping out for trainer Tony Cruz, who collected a treble at Wednesday’s fixture. He has this steadily improving son of Hinchinbrook lining up in a more-than-suitable contest with Purton aboard. Expect he rolls forward and takes some beating.

1 Enchanting Ibis got off the mark in style last time. He can take another step forward.

7 Dazzling Fellow turned his form around to finish fifth last time. He, too, can improve off that effort.

9 Sugar Sugar has drawn well and gets his chance.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

10 Power Koepp is progressing towards his first win in Hong Kong. He caught the eye from well back last time. There is enough to suggest a win is very close. The strong booking of Moreira has him favoured, especially with just 116lb (52.7kg) on his back.

2 Run Run Cool can do no wrong at the moment. He is chasing a hat-trick of wins and remains favourably in Class 3.

7 Summit Cheers is returning first-up this season. He had a setback last November but that appears behind him now.

3 Alcari is chasing back-to-back wins. He is a threat over this course and distance.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

4 Copartner Elites is a serious talent on the rise. He is lightly raced in Hong Kong but has done very well in just three starts. The step-back in distance does not look like a concern. He is the one to beat.

2 Rocket Spade caught the eye from the tailend of the field last time. He has a hefty impost, but is showing signs of being a winner in waiting.

7 Boom Alliance mixes his form but did log an eye-catching second three starts ago. It would not surprise to see him put his best foot forward.

3 Mr Ascendency should improve coming back to this level after his struggles in the Four-Year-Old Classic Series.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

3 Erimo has done well with three placings in his career. He is progressing well and appears ready to take the next step. With Moreira retaining the ride, he is the one they must catch.

4 Rainbow Light has ability and has been progressing well this season. He can figure with the right run.

12 Red Brick Fighter is better than his form suggests. Drawn well, he is favoured from Gate 5.

13 Apex Top just needs to offset the wide gate to be a factor. He gets his chance with no weight on his back. Before his last-start eighth, he finished second and third.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

8 Dragon Fortune is chasing a second course-and-distance win this term. He has found form and appears to be tracking into this contest nicely, especially after his latest effort. The light weight and Karis Teetan’s services are suitable.

2 Super Dynamite has hit form after nabbing a first win two starts ago. He has claims.

1 Copartner Ambition has ability. He is racing well. But, as usual, he will need luck if he gives this group a head start.

5 Storm Legend is worth keeping safe. He could bounce out to score any time.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club