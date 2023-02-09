Hopes not as high, but Sky Eye will do

Sky Eye combining with Manoel Nunes to score an easy win in Class 4 company on Feb 13, 2022. The pair reunite for a much higher-level assignment on Sunday.

As Singapore’s No. 1 jockey, Manoel Nunes usually commands the pick of the rides.

But his Sunday engagement on Sky Eye in a $100,000 Kranji Stakes A race (1,400m) brimming with classier sorts did raise a few eyebrows.

Without taking anything away from Jason Lim’s much-improved six-year-old and a gutsy last win in a similar Kranji Stakes A contest (1,200m) on Jan 23, he does not stir the same excitement as say Ricardo Le Grange’s duo of Katak and Hongkong Great or Steven Burridge’s up-and-comer Street Of Dreams.

Commitment was not a factor either, as Nunes is not Sky Eye’s regular partner.

As many as eight different riders have taken the reins since Sky Eye’s last win with the Brazilian ace up on Feb 13, 2022, almost one year to the day of their reunion.

Bernardo Pinheiro, Krisna Thangamani and Jamil Sarwi are the ones who scored a win each on the son of Per Incanto to bring his total tally to seven victories.

Nunes can ride light, but the Sky Eye booking, however, exposed his limitations against gravity.

The ride he has been gearing up for was Cyclone for his main supporter, champion trainer Tim Fitzsimmons.

But, when the handicaps came out on Monday, the four-time Singapore champion jockey might have wished he had eaten less during Chinese New Year.

“I picked Sky Eye because I can’t make the weight on Cyclone. If his rating was 85, he would have got 53.5kg and that’s the lowest I can make,” said Nunes.

“After I spoke with Tim, we decided it was not worth sacrificing so much for this ride this time, and it would be better to wait for another race.”

Simon Kok takes the ride on Cyclone and even shaves 1kg off, courtesy of his claim.

Weights aside, Nunes had been very bullish about a forward showing from Cyclone, who ran a smashing third in the Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) in November.

First-up, the Pierro five-year-old actually ran fifth to Sky Eye in that Jan 23 contest, but over a trip not made to suit.

Still, Singapore’s current leading jockey is anything but treating Sky Eye as a “by default” runner who is in to fight only for the minors.

“To do what he did was pretty amazing. From Class 4, he surprised me with his wins in Class 3,” he said.

“Then he nearly won in Class 2, and when he ran in a Kranji Stakes A, I was like ‘come on’, but he proved me wrong again.”

Lim was just as stunned by the radical transformation, but sounded worried that Sunday’s race might find him out.

“This horse is actually like a good wine. He ages pretty well,” said the Singaporean trainer.

“He’s done well against horses like Lucky Jinsha and King Arthur. But, this time, he’s taking on the big guns.

“I wouldn’t say he has a good chance, but he’s at his peak and he will be competitive.

“Some of these horses are coming back from a break but Street Of Dreams, with his light weight, will be hard to beat.”

Nunes agreed that the Dundeel four-year-old, who is rising steeply in class, can “punch above his weight”.

“I knew I couldn’t ride Street Of Dreams when Steve told me he was running in this race. That’s why they quickly booked Ronnie (Stewart),” he said.

“He was actually still eligible in Class 3. I would have ridden him then.

“It’ll be his biggest test this Sunday. But, in saying that, he’s got a very big advantage with the light weight and he’s also drawn a good barrier (No. 7).

“My horse has drawn barrier No. 9, which is okay. But it’s not ideal as he’s a horse who needs to be on the pace.”

Besides beating the awkward alley, Sky Eye will also need to beat the Group 1-like field assembled for a lead-up to the Group 1 Raffles Cup (1,600m) on March 25 and Group 1 Kranji Mile (1,600m) on May 20.

Under the handicapping conditions of the race, Cyclone was not the only ride Nunes had to forgo.

“This Kranji Stakes A race feels like a Group 1 race. The quality is there, it’s exactly like a Kranji Mile,” said Nunes.

“Mr Black Back and Relentless (both Fitzsimmons’), at 52kg, are two other horses I couldn’t ride either. Mr Black Back has also drawn a good barrier (four) but may need the run.

“Trumpy is the only Tim horse I could have ridden, but Cyclone remains the horse to beat. Unfortunately, he has drawn barrier No. 16 which makes it a bit tough.

“Katak and Hongkong Great are resuming and will probably use the race towards the Kranji Mile, while Grand Koonta has no other race.”