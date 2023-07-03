Horseshoe fits for Bakeel, Artillery

Debutant Bakeel (Manoel Nunes) running rings around his two-year-old rivals in the Restricted Maiden race (1,200m) on Sunday.. He will contest the Singapore Golden Horseshoe on July 23. PHOTO: STC

Up until last weekend, with only three weeks left to the Group 3 Singapore Golden Horseshoe (1,200m), Silo was the only benchmark for the two-year-old races.

Stiffer competition is on the cards after three more “babies” threw down the gauntlet on Sunday – Restricted Maiden winners Bakeel and Artillery, and runner-up Pacific Commander.

While Artillery had already given a peek of his ability with an unlucky second in that Restricted Maiden race won by the Stephen Crutchley-trained Silo on June 3, Bakeel and Pacific Commander were at their Kranji debuts.

But trainer Michael Clements, for one, did not need any warm-up runs to know Bakeel boasted genuine 2YO credentials.

“He did show up in his trackwork. There was a lot of talk about what he’s done in Australia before coming here,” he said.

Settled worse than midfield, Bakeel ($26) looked to have his job cut out when still spotting leaders four lengths at the 400m.

But the complexion of the $75,000 Restricted Maiden Division 1 race (1,200m) was turned on its head once Manoel Nunes set Bakeel loose on the outside.

The son of Sioux Nation gave his rivals no chance of a reaction as he powered away to a resounding win.

Stablemate Pacific Commander (Daniel Moor) came from further back to grab second for a Clements quinella, 1 3/4 lengths away. He finished one length ahead of Lim’s Jinba (Matthew Kellady).

The winning time was 1min 10.83sec on the short course.

Clements said that though stable support leant more towards Bakeel, he held a silent hope for the Pacific Stable’s son of Written By.

“I’m not really surprised with Pacific Commander as he did show ability on the tracks. He’s a horse that we purchased at the breeze-up sales last year,” said Clements.

“He didn’t have the best of barriers (eight), he came from last today. But he ran on really strong, it was a good first-up run.

“Breeding-wise, he will be suited over a bit further. Written By is a new stallion, as is Sioux Nation.

“Both Bakeel and Pacific Commander will head towards the Singapore Golden Horseshoe.”

Normally, such promising debuts from unexposed raw talents would excite Clements, but his body language betrayed mixed feelings.

“I’m very happy for the Pacific Stable, and Mansoor (Gandhi of Al-Arabiya Stable). They’ve put a lot in racing,” said the 2020 Singapore champion trainer.

“Mansoor’s got quite a few youngsters here, and a few to come in as well. But, unfortunately, those horses are not going to make it.”

Clements was referring to the change in plans for such overseas buys, following the Government’s decision to end racing in Singapore after October 2024.

Six of his owners had bought 10 juveniles to pledge support to the return of the Singapore Golden Horseshoe on July 23, following a two-year break because of Covid-19 between 2020 and 2022.

The Donna Logan camp were also pleased with their 2YO bullet, Artillery, but not so with Santino.

Checked on debut, Artillery ($20) enjoyed a clearer run to the line, this time in the second division of the Restricted Maiden race over 1,200m.

“He was slow out at his first start, but he jumped better today,” said assistant trainer Aloysius Hamsha.

“I told Simon (Kok) if he jumped well, to ride him positive. He still does not have the hang of it.”

The news was less happy for the other Te Akau 2YO, Santino. Third to Silo at his last start, the son of Santos sat on the pace in the first division race won by Bakeel, but faded to run fourth.

The run per se did not raise concerns, it was more before and after.

“He was very hot and nervous today. He’s never done this before, maybe it’s the heat,” said Aloysius.

“But worse, he was so naughty he got hurt at the stables. He may not run in the Golden Horseshoe now.”