Hoss looks a cut above

Race 1 (1,800m)



8 Jolly Honour draws ideally for Hugh Bowman. He can save ground throughout and prove tough to get past, especially in this grade.

5 Charizard has been knocking on the door for some time. He is racing well and a forward position early should see him go very close.

9 Owners’ Star can figure with a bit of luck. He has a powerful finish.

12 Fortune Winner pairs favourably with Alexis Badel. He has no weight and a positive draw.



Race 2 (1,200m)



9 Encore has raced well at Happy Valley. Vincent Ho up is a plus and he gets a light weight which enhances his claims. Ready to win.

8 Day Day Rich should find the front once more for Zac Purton. He will try to pinch this on the turn for home.

12 Shenron slots in light and draws Gate 2. He has been close to winning for some time now.

7 Alloy King mixes his form but knows what it is all about.



Race 3 (1,650m)



12 One Heart One has shown his capabilities and this contest looks more than suitable for him to break through. He should get a sweet run from the draw under no weight with Karis Teetan aboard.

7 Beauty Mission has consistency on his side, which should soon be rewarded.

9 Happy Angel is so close to a first win. The draw is not ideal but Badel stays aboard again.



Race 4 (1,200m)



9 Young Life Forever gets one of his better chances to capture a first win. He gets the right draw and appears capable of getting the better of this group.

11 Modest Gentleman is in the right vein of form. He remains a massive threat with Teetan sticking on top.

5 Happy United gets the services of Purton again. He is inexperienced but appears to have his fair share of ability.

6 Denfield turned his form around to finish second last time. He is figuring it out.



Race 5 (1,650m)



2 Incanto Prepared has been racing off a dangerous mark for some time. He has done his best racing at Happy Valley and Gate 2 will afford him every possible chance.



1 Dinkum is lightly raced but shows glimpses of potential at times. He is worth considering as he dips to Class 4.

4 Helene Wisdom Star is knocking on the door and gets an added boost with Purton sticking aboard.

3 Splendid Living is in the right vein of form. He will try to pinch it from the front.



Race 6 (1,200m)



6 Wood On Fire is in close to his career-best form. Teetan takes the ride once more. He suits the horse and the ideal gate is a big plus.

8 Happy Trio toughed it out for a nice win last time. He is favoured again from a positive draw.

11 Flaming Eagle slots in light and was an impressive winner three starts ago. Ho’s booking grabs attention.

2 Flying On The Turf racked up a Happy Valley hat-trick recently. Purton partners him again, which is a plus.



Race 7 (1,200m)



7 Hoss has shown he has a stack of ability and enough potential to improve. He has two wins, a second and a third in his last four starts. He looks hard to beat with Purton on board from Gate 2.

6 Humble Star mixes his form but is much better than what his recent outings suggest. Gate 1 should see him get every chance.

1 Beauty Tycoon has the class edge over this group. The good draw enhances his claims.

5 Jolly Ruler is racing well and was a strong winner two runs back at the Valley. He should be fighting out the finish.



Race 8 (1,650m)



10 Top Top Tea is an improving talent. The distance remains a question mark but his recent performances suggest he will handle it with ease. The strong booking of Silvestre de Sousa, with a light weight, points to his chances.

5 Helene Feeling can continue to improve, following a tidy second-up win last time.

11 Packing Succeeder slots in light. He has more ability than what he has shown so far. Keep safe.

4 Winning Dragon could potentially lead this group. The wide gate, however, will see him do a stack of work early.



Race 9 (1,200m)



10 Act Of Faith is steadily proving that he is capable in Class 3. He was gallant in defeat last run. Teetan remains aboard and he gets his chance in a hot finale.

2 Nordic Dragon got back on track last start with a tidy third success. Bowman sticks with him and he should be right there again.

9 Phoenix Light turned in a strong showing for fourth last start. Purton’s booking catches the eye.

3 Jumbo Fortune is doing everything right, except winning. He will be running home late.



Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club