Hot Pace to suit Run Run cool

RACE 1 (1,650M)

7 Run Run Good has shown he is capable and could well use the inside gate to his advantage by pushing forward. Expect he does so and he may just prove too good for them here. Quorum ran out of room late last start. He can improve off that effort and Class 5 is clearly his go. He is worth supporting. Medic Elite is doing everything right and gets his chance once more. He will give them a head start but watch for him late. London Luckystar should get a sweet run from the draw. He has claims.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

4 Spicy Grill is racing well and appears to be taking the right steps towards another win. Trainer Pierre Ng is doing very well this season and this horse can add to his already impressive tally. Copartner Era should improve sharply with a return to Happy Valley. The added distance will do him a world of good, especially with Vincent Ho up now. Exuberant has claims and knows what to do in this grade. He steps up in distance but his consistency holds him in good stead. Rainbow Light will get every opportunity.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

6 Royal Pride is unlucky not to already be a winner. He made stacks of ground last start, even while being cut off, to finish alongside Turquoise Alpha, who won last Sunday. He gets his chance but will need to save ground, especially from the draw. Blissful Star knows how to run well without winning. With Zac Purton astride, he gets one of his better chances this time from gate one. Viva Popcorn returns first-up. He knows what to do and the inside gate favours him. All Joyful knows how to win first-up. The wide gate makes things tricky, though.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

10 Birdsville looks well placed. He missed last week’s fixture – like a number of these – due to the cancellation. He has the right form behind Jumbo Legend and the outside draw should give him his chance to slip back before finishing off late. Rattan Kingdom did well first-up, narrowly missing by a length. He will get his chance here under Zac Purton. However, he just might be under the odds. River Views is racing well and should improve once more. Keep safe. Happy Soul is next best.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

Expect 7 Multimore to find the front and, from there, prove difficult to get past. He knows what he is doing out in the lead – twice winning over this course and distance. The inside draw will give him every chance.

6 Yellowfin is without a win but cannot be faulted for always trying his best. Expect the same endeavour from him as he returns to favourable conditions.

1 Awesome Treasure makes a crucial step down to Class 4. This should see him go close.

3 See U Again has consistency on his side. Do not discount.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

5 Intrepid Winner is closing in on a first win. He is racing well and returned this season in fine fettle with a strong fifth first-up last start. He can power over the top of this group if they set a hot tempo out in front.

1 Champion Dragon should roll forward and is one of a few who will jostle for the lead. He is tough and has returned in cracking order.

3 Royal Bomb draws favourably and will need to save as much ground as he can to see this one out. He has a touch of class.

4 Tempest Express has claims. He gets his chance.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

They are going to fly along here and 9 Run Run Cool is one who can capitalise on the prospects of a red-hot tempo. He draws sweetly for this, which should give him every chance to position up right behind the leading quartet.

5 Whizz Kid draws wide and may be forced to sit out the probable speed duel. This could be in his favour.

4 Classic Unicorn will use gate No. 1 to lead. He is a great chance if he gets left alone but that is not looking likely.

6 Rock Ya Heart has claims. He is consistent.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

2 Harmony Fire returns from a lengthy layoff from injury. He has done well ahead of his first-up run, catching the eye in a recent trial at Happy Valley, where he was pushed out to cross in first position. The in-form Silvestre de Sousa should get everything out of him.

10 Spontaneous is on the steady improve this season. He is favoured with a lowly impost.

5 Heroic Master did well to finish third on debut last start. He can take another step forward and deserves respect here.

6 California Deeply may take a bit of catching.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

5 Here Comes Ted looks wound up and ready to perform well first-up. He returns from a lengthy stint at Conghua, which appears to have done him a world of good. It would not surprise to see him take a big step forward here.

9 Solar Winds has the closing speed to throw himself in the mix. He can improve once more.

7 Xponential is closing in on another win. He rarely lets his supporters down in such contests.

2 Five Elements has consistency on his side. Keep safe.

*Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club.