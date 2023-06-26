How to put win in a Sentience

Golden Sentience (Daniel Moor) beating the favourite Smart One (Ronnie Stewart) easily in Saturday's $20,000 Open Maiden (2) event over the Polytrack 1,100m.

A pair of soft hands with wayward youth and a few nights watching Moto GP stacked up nicely towards Golden Sentence’s maiden win on Saturday.

Visiting Australian jockey Daniel Moor was at his first steer on the James Peters-trained three-year-old, but did view his race replays and sat on him in trackwork.

The lowdown that he hung out like a party animal was quickly verified in the $20,000 Open Maiden Division 2 race (Poly 1,100m), but Moor was prepared.

“This horse has always had this problem of hanging out, he kept running off the track,” he said.

“I’ve had some experience with such horses. You just have to leave them alone – don’t push or pull.

“I was actually hanging off like a motorbike rider around the home turn.”

Moor did not have to go knee-scraping – like motorcycle racers do to lower their two-wheeler’s centre of gravity around bends – but it worked.

Dictating terms from the start, Golden Sentience ($29) looked a more tractable conveyance this time.

He never left the running rails, with Moor striking the right balance with the right manoeuvres, especially round the circle heading towards the home stretch.

Business Class (Zyrul Nor Azman) and odds-on favourite Smart One (Ronnie Stewart), who sat in the box seat throughout, were in hot pursuit, but they barely chipped an indent into the margin.

Golden Sentience went straight like an arrow towards the line to score with 1½ lengths to spare from a gallant Smart One.

Newcomer Pacific Dream (Ibrahim Mamat) got going late to take third place, but a fair distance of seven lengths off Golden Sentience.

Unfortunately, Business Class bled, but was brave to hang on for fourth place, another length away.

The winning time was 1min 05.72sec for the 1,100m on the Polytrack.

Besides Moor’s expert handling, Peters also highlighted a return to basics in Golden Sentience’s gear at his sixth outing.

“He put it together today. It was a weak race, and he was able to dictate from the front,” said the English trainer.

“He was very immature from Day 1. He’s taken a while to realise what he was doing.

“Though he’s always been very fast, he had this issue on race day – a tendency to hang out.

“We chucked the blinkers on at his last start, but they didn’t work.

“So, we took everything off today, we just changed his bridle, and Daniel rode him perfectly.”

The son of Astern races in the red silks of Kathy Then, wife of one of Peters’ regular clients, Jayven See.

Then also owns horses in Australia, the most famous being former prolific Brisbane sprinter The Odyssey.

Golden Sentience cost A$40,000 (S$36,000) as a two-year-old at the Inglis March online sale in 2022.

After collecting his first win cheque, he has now recouped half of his price tag for Then under the Golden Sentience Stable banner.

But if he lives up to his name (sentience means power of perception) and the Sees’ good instinct for a handy sort, more wins should be in store.

The Odyssey cost a mere A$30,000 and went on to win 10 races and earn more than A$1.7 million in stakes.

“It’s good for Jayven and Kathy, they’ve been good supporters of mine and it’s great for racing,” said Peters.

“They have a nice horse in the making.”

Moor, whose three-month licence runs out on July 1, is, for one, keen to keep the saddle warm on Golden Sentience if his application for an extension until July 27 is approved.

“This horse will get good confidence from that run, he will win more races,” he said.