Howdeepisyourlove's the one

Race 1 (1,650m)

10 Hang’s Choice is closing in on a first win. He has turned in two eye-catching efforts and the inside draw should allow him to save ground throughout. The one to beat.

6 Glorious Lover has been racing well. Chances are he will be up with the pace from the draw with Silvestre de Sousa engaged.

3 Circuit Elite is expected to lead. From there, he will give them something to catch.

9 Medic Elite is holding his condition and has claims despite the wide draw.

Race 2 (1,200m)

4 Mr Valiant has been racing well all season. He closed off nicely last start and gets a good gate to enhance his chances. The strong booking of de Sousa should ensure his opportunity.

3 King Eccellente is a two-time course-and-distance winner. Hugh Bowman hops aboard and he only needs to overcome the wide draw.

2 Beauty Turn trialled well and looks to have his fair share of ability. He can bounce into form in Class 4.

5 Kasi Farasi gets the services of Zac Purton. Keep safe.

Race 3 (1,200m)

3 Scotch Tycoon makes his return to Class 4. This is his grade and the booking of Vincent Ho is a big plus. He has the class to overhaul this group.

10 Cheong Fat is improving with each run. He caught the eye when finishing sixth last start. Any further advancement should see him go close.

4 Stormtrouper gets the inside draw and is deserving of a win this season. He has been racing well and his consistency holds him in good stead.

6 Telecom Speed is next best.

Race 4 (1,650m)

9 Right Honourable mixes his form but may be worth taking a chance on. He has dipped to a very competitive mark of 43, especially as winner off top weight in this grade.

2 Invincible Missile has a powerful closing speed which, at times, can unfortunately prove costly. Bowman’s booking should ensure he gets his chance, especially from an ideal draw.

4 Romantic Laos is chasing back-to-back wins. The step-up in trip should prove suitable.

1 Gang Of Brothers continues to win. Keep safe.

Race 5 (1,000m)

7 King Invincible was an impressive debut fifth. He is expected to improve, especially after catching the eye from the rear last time.

6 Pachisi continues to make big strides forward each time he races. He has shown enough to suggest that he is a winner in waiting.

8 Momentum Galaxy does his best racing at the city circuit. He draws ideally and warrants plenty of respect.

10 Ace Talent slots in light. He continues to race with plenty of merit.

Race 6 (1,800m)

6 Majestic Victory has been knocking on the door all season. He gets his chance after several tidy runs. But he will need a few favours from the wide draw.

5 Intrepid Winner can save ground from the inside draw. He is a winner over this course and distance. The main danger.

3 La City Blanche has mixed his form but looks to have his fair share of class. The strong booking of Purton commands respect.

12 Flying Silver slots in light and continues to compete strongly.

Race 7 (1,200m)

2 Jumbo Fortune caught the eye with a fast-finishing fifth last time. He looks to be in the right vein of form. Any improvement holds him in good stead.

3 Metro Warrior is racing well and gets the services of Bowman. His best form has been down the straight at Sha Tin, but he has still pieced together several game performances at the Valley.

9 Our Lucky Glory can improve again after racing at the rear last start.

8 Jumbo Legend is next best.

Race 8 (1,000m)

1 California Deeply continues to perform at a high level. He is a two-time winner in this grade and it would not surprise to see him add a third. The one to beat.

3 Mark The Moment is so close to a first win. He draws well and his run of placings will soon turn into victories. The main danger.

2 Special M gets Bowman up and barrier three to aid his chances.

7 Seasons Wit did well on debut at Happy Valley before disappointing at Sha Tin. Purton’s booking catches the eye.

Race 9 (1,200m)

7 Howdeepisyourlove is supremely talented, finishing out of the first three only once from eight starts. He scored three times. A smart second last start behind Victor The Winner, he draws ideally and looks set to replicate his winning run over the course and distance two starts ago.

1 Rewarding Together has fared well in higher grades this term. The weight spread will prove a challenge but his class can carry him a long way.

9 Eason slots in light as he chases back-to-back victories. But he is back in Class 2 after his last-start Class 3 success.

4 Campione is next best with apprentice Angus Chung’s 7lb (3.18kg) claim.

