Huge show by Lim’s Saltoro

Trainer Daniel Meagher (centre), jockey Mark Lerner and owner Lim Siah Mong showing off their silverware after Lim's Saltoro won the Silver Bowl on June 9.

The Daniel Meagher-trained Lim's Saltoro (Mark Lerner) doing enough to hold off the late-closing Makin (Manoel Nunes, No. 3) and Pacific Vampire (Daniel Moor), on the rails, to capture the Group 3 Silver Bowl (1,400m) at Kranji on June 9.

Even before the starter sent them off in the $110,000 Silver Bowl on June 9, Lim’s Saltoro was being touted as the “next big thing” at Kranji – “next” to his stable companion Lim’s Kosciuszko, or “Kosi”, of course.

Well, they were not wrong. In a show which dazzled, Lim’s Saltoro lived up to that lofty billing – and he did it in a style that we have become accustomed to seeing from Kosi.

Yes, in a fleeting 1min 21.88sec, Lim’s Saltoro turned the Silver Bowl into his own pot of gold – much like most race-goers, who had backed him down to $8, had expected.

But, in fairness to his six rivals in the Singapore Group 3 sprint, it was not as plain sailing as we had expected.

Lim’s Saltoro, who was always among the leaders, had a fight on his hands when Pacific Vampire (Daniel Moor), on the rails, and Makin (Manoel Nunes) had him sandwiched over the final 200m.

But, like the brilliant galloper that he is, the Shamexpress four-year-old buckled down and, with the bit firmly in place, took the feature event by half a length from the hard-ridden Makin and the very brave Pacific Vampire.

If his trainer, Daniel Meagher, was over the moon, he did a good job hiding it.

All he said in his post-race interview was that Lim’s Saltoro was an “exciting prospect”.

Then, he added: “He is a funny horse. He has got a character of his own and he likes to do things his own way.

“Indeed, he might even want the longer distance races and we are looking forward to the next two legs of the four-year-old series.”

His jockey, Marc Lerner, felt the same.

In his deadpan style, he said: “Lim’s Saltoro is getting better and better. So, bring on the next two legs. We will be looking forward to it.”

So will his band of supporters, who watched the New Zealand-bred gelding capture his seventh win (from only eight starts) on June 9 and take his earnings past $273,000.

Okay, it was not a demolition job in the Silver Bowl.

But it certainly was a commanding performance and, if anyone had doubts about Lim’s Saltoro’s ability, that show in the Bowl would have put things right.

The pre-race hype about Bestseller looming as the main threat to Lim’s Saltoro did not materialise.

The Ricardo Le Grange-trained runner, with Bernardo Pinheiro atop, never put in a blow as he trailed home in sixth spot.

As for the races on the undercard, the opening event over the 1,400m went according to plan for leading trainer Jason Ong.

He had engaged noted front-running jockey Mohd Zaki on Atlas and his instructions must have been simple: “Just find the lead and stay there.”

Well, Zaki did just that and it paid off.

Clearing the chute like a charm, he guarded that lead jealously.

Lerner, who was on the favourite, looked to have had the job done at the 100m when he poked Lim’s Dreamwalker’s nose in front.

But Zaki – whose rides are few and far between – was not going to be denied. He rode hell for leather on Atlas and, like his namesake who carried the world on his shoulders, the Atlante seven-year-old proved strongest.

Yes, in a three-way finish, the $22 chance beat Lim’s Dreamwalker by a head, with Single Warrior taking third, a further neck away.

It was the New Zealand-bred gelding’s fifth victory from 53 starts.

Always an interesting race to watch, the Restricted Maiden sprint over 1,100m on the Polytrack threw up a good one for the future when Big Union came from third spot at the 600m to romp home impressively under Pinheiro.

The $8 favourite whipped Cheval Pegasus by 3¾ lengths, with Lim’s Teton holding off Lucky Goal for third spot.

In Big Union, who is now a three-year-old, trainer Jerome Tan has a lively one for the sprint races coming up. An expensive import, he went under the hammer for $500,000 as a yearling and this was his third outing at Kranji.

Race-goers were again on target in the fifth race. In the dying minutes of betting, they installed the Meagher-trained Pacific Padrino as the $11 favourite.

In that Class 4 race over 1,200m on the Polytrack, the Street Boss four-year-old tracked the leader, Last Samurai, all the way until the 300m, where he hit the front.

Urged on by some serious whip riding, he held off a late charge by Pacific Atlantic to take the honours by a head for his maiden victory at his fifth start.

It was the first leg of a race-to-race double for jockey Daniel Moor who, in the sixth event, brought home $102 outsider Outfit for Ong and the Happy Baby Stable.

The going was good throughout the 10-race programme.

brian@sph.com.sg