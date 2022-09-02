I Am Giant could make his rivals look small

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(8) WIND WATER looks in winning order and can be followed.

(10) MYTHICAL DREAM and (4) BLACK EGRET are his stable companions. They will trouble him most.

(2) STELLA BRILLANTE, (3) PENDRAGON, (1) WALKER BAY and (9) SMELTING are looking for money.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(9) HERTZOGGIE and stable companion (6) CAMERATA are sure to improve on their debuts and could get involved in the finish. They stand out in this tricky race.

(10) ON THE GUEST LIST sports blinkers now and any improvement could see her take the honours.

(1) LUNAR BALLADE and (5) TREATY could get into the trifecta but have wide draws to overcome.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(2) THE INKOSANA was runner-up at his last two starts but meets (1) CLAP OF THUNDER on 7kg worse terms for just over two lengths. The Inkosana is preferred.

(4) LORD OF LIGHT and (5) POETS WARRIOR should have no problem with the extra trip and must be included in those novelty bets.

(6) PRIME EXAMPLE and (7) ROYAL RAPHAEL (blinkers off) could get into the reckoning.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(4) RARATONGA ROSE should be a penalty kick. She meets a moderate lot and easily holds (5) SASSY, who could be her biggest danger, on their recent meeting. She will be at restricted odds.

(6) BALLYCOTTON and (9) VIEW FROM VENUS could get into the quartet.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(4) JAIMALA and (5) RAISEAHALLELUJAH stand out on current form. Both are in top form and either could take it. Good race.

(6) MOTOWN MAGIC is no slouch but comes off a rest and could just need it.

(2) LONDON ROADS needs to find form.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) MERCURY RISING appears a difficult customer but has loads of ability. If she can handle this track and behaves, she should make her presence felt.

(2) BON VIVANT won both starts at this course and could capitalise if the former plays up.

(6) MIDNIGHT GEM recorded all six wins at this track and cannot be ignored.

(8) MISS DAISY is another to include in exotics. She has a handy weight.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(3) VAL D’ORCIA never travelled well last time and that form line must be discarded. She could make amends from a good draw.

(4) SUPREME QUEST is another who had problems last time. She will put in a good effort.

(5) SHEELA needed her last run and must be considered.

(7) ROLLWITHTHEPUNCHES is looking for four straight wins but, along with (1) PRINCE OF FIRE, could be hampered by wide draws.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(2) I AM GIANT attracted money on debut and duly won. The form has been franked and he can only improve. Make him your top selection.

(4) SOUTH BOY and (1) SHELDON needed their last runs badly. Both will come on and either could take it.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(4) FOREIGN FIELD has a good draw but needs cover to show his best. Still, you can have him on top.

(3) ABOUT TO STORM has ability but needs to show it.

(10) BLONDE ACT is running well but needs to get going sooner.

(6) BEY SUYAY is holding form and is set to put in a genuine show.

(7) LEGISLATE’S DANCE won both his starts and will be searching for a hat-trick.