Ice Kingdom can warm to class drop
Race 1 (1,000m)
(4) PLINIAN showed up well on debut with good support. Drawn well, he can go one better. (3) SEATTLE RIPPER made a promising debut in the soft on this course and should have come on. (5) SI VELOCE has improved with blinkers and showed further improvement on the Poly. (6) CHAMPONELLE improved second-up and is another with a winning chance.
Race 2 (1,200m)
(5) FAIRY TRIPP made marked improvement at long odds at only her second start. Richard Fourie takes the ride and she should run well as she switches to the Poly. (2) STEALTH ATTACK is hardly ever out of the money but has had her chances. However, she goes well on the Poly and must have a decent shout. (4) PIECE BY PIECE has not been far back in three starts on turf. She was well supported in her last outing and must have a strong chance. (3)MADAME ZABRE has shown some improvement and has a money chance.
Race 3 (1,400m)
(1) PETTEIA has run two smart races. He has the best draw and should give another bold effort. (7) EXPLOSIVE SPEED finished behind Petteia when last they met but Dean Kannemeyer’s charge was making his debut and is likely to make good improvement. (8) KING’S ISLAND needed his last run when returning from a break and a trip up from Cape Town. He should be competitive. (10) ZABADAK has drawn wide but was much improved when back over a sprint. A strong money chance.
Race 4 (1,600m)
(5) THEAPPLEOFMYEYE has improved with each outing and Gareth van Zyl’s filly looks the part. (10) TRIP TO NEBRASKA has the widest draw but goes well on the Poly. The trip also suits. (7) SACRED LILY has shown some ability and goes well over the trip. (8) NTOMBENHLE had the worst draw last start. She is lightly raced and can improve.
Race 5 (1,600m)
(9) INGAKARA has been in good form and is overdue a win. (8) SHAKEN NO STIRRED took on much stronger rivals last time and has consistent form over this course and trip. A winning chance.Stablemate (1) FRENCH PRINCESS tends to get going late and this trip from a good draw may suit. (12) SATURN MOON has the worst draw but was close-up over this course and distance last run. A strong chance again.
Race 6 (1,900m)
(1) GARDENIA and (5) BOOGIE SHOES were having their first run since their trainers relocated to Summerveld. Both mares are at home over this course and distance and should have improved.(9) SEA GODDESS has run two cracking races since switching back to the Poly and looks a lively runner. (4) SING FOR WINTER has come good since switching to the Poly and must have a strong chance.(7) MANIC MONDEY finished a close second first-up on the Poly.
Race 7 (1,400m)
(3) EFFICIENT TRADER has taken to the Poly and goes well over this course and distance. Sean Tarry’s filly takes a slight drop in class.(4) HIPPOCRATES, who was close-up against much stronger rivals last time, is also down in grade. In the right race. (10) SENOR GARCIA has a tricky draw but his last win was over this course and distance. (12) SHIFTING PATH looks held on his last effort, especially from the worst draw. But he goes well over this trip.
Race 8 (1,400m)
(9) ICE KINGDOM raced against stronger opposition recently and did not finish far behind. The drop in class can see him first home.Vaughan Marshall has removed the blinkers from the grey (10) VALDEMORT, who has had a consistent KwaZulu-Natal campaign. (8) NELSON BAY was a recent maiden winner and looks progressive. (3) SON OF SILK has been given a short break but the gelding is at his best over this course and distance.
