Ice Kingdom can warm to class drop

Race 1 (1,000m)

(4) PLINIAN showed up well on debut with good support. Drawn well, he can go one better. (3) SEATTLE RIPPER made a promising debut in the soft on this course and should have come on. (5) SI VELOCE has improved with blinkers and showed further improvement on the Poly. (6) CHAMPONELLE improved second-up and is another with a winning chance.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(5) FAIRY TRIPP made marked improvement at long odds at only her second start. Richard Fourie takes the ride and she should run well as she switches to the Poly. (2) STEALTH ATTACK is hardly ever out of the money but has had her chances. However, she goes well on the Poly and must have a decent shout. (4) PIECE BY PIECE has not been far back in three starts on turf. She was well supported in her last outing and must have a strong chance. (3)MADAME ZABRE has shown some improvement and has a money chance.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(1) PETTEIA has run two smart races. He has the best draw and should give another bold effort. (7) EXPLOSIVE SPEED finished behind Petteia when last they met but Dean Kannemeyer’s charge was making his debut and is likely to make good improvement. (8) KING’S ISLAND needed his last run when returning from a break and a trip up from Cape Town. He should be competitive. (10) ZABADAK has drawn wide but was much improved when back over a sprint. A strong money chance.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(5) THEAPPLEOFMYEYE has improved with each outing and Gareth van Zyl’s filly looks the part. (10) TRIP TO NEBRASKA has the widest draw but goes well on the Poly. The trip also suits. (7) SACRED LILY has shown some ability and goes well over the trip. (8) NTOMBENHLE had the worst draw last start. She is lightly raced and can improve.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(9) INGAKARA has been in good form and is overdue a win. (8) SHAKEN NO STIRRED took on much stronger rivals last time and has consistent form over this course and trip. A winning chance.Stablemate (1) FRENCH PRINCESS tends to get going late and this trip from a good draw may suit. (12) SATURN MOON has the worst draw but was close-up over this course and distance last run. A strong chance again.

Race 6 (1,900m)

(1) GARDENIA and (5) BOOGIE SHOES were having their first run since their trainers relocated to Summerveld. Both mares are at home over this course and distance and should have improved.(9) SEA GODDESS has run two cracking races since switching back to the Poly and looks a lively runner. (4) SING FOR WINTER has come good since switching to the Poly and must have a strong chance.(7) MANIC MONDEY finished a close second first-up on the Poly.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(3) EFFICIENT TRADER has taken to the Poly and goes well over this course and distance. Sean Tarry’s filly takes a slight drop in class.(4) HIPPOCRATES, who was close-up against much stronger rivals last time, is also down in grade. In the right race. (10) SENOR GARCIA has a tricky draw but his last win was over this course and distance. (12) SHIFTING PATH looks held on his last effort, especially from the worst draw. But he goes well over this trip.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(9) ICE KINGDOM raced against stronger opposition recently and did not finish far behind. The drop in class can see him first home.Vaughan Marshall has removed the blinkers from the grey (10) VALDEMORT, who has had a consistent KwaZulu-Natal campaign. (8) NELSON BAY was a recent maiden winner and looks progressive. (3) SON OF SILK has been given a short break but the gelding is at his best over this course and distance.