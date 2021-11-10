Ice Sunsation looks hot

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(2) RAIN WEAR is best weighted with a 4kg claim and has drawn well.

(1) ROYAL OASIS, who has the same claim, came to form last time. She has pole position.

(3) PROTEA PRIDE did well from the front last time. The shorter trip is ideal.

(4) GLOBAL PATH runs like this trip will be ideal.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(6) LOVE BOMB turned in a useful effort in her last race and is obviously fit and ready. She is well weighted.

(2) FREESTATE STAR has been taking on the best and has run fantastic races. She should prove mighty dangerous.

(1) LA QUINTA is the dark horse. She has shown fair ability in the Western Cape and may prefer this surface.

(7) ASHFORD CASTLE is unbeaten on the Poly and could be up to it.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(7) ATLANTIC CITY runs like he would prefer this longer distance. He is improving and is meeting a weak field.

(3) GALABIER had a second go at dictating the pace and did a lot better. He could keep going.

(2) STATEOFUSA can be forgiven for his last race from a wide draw. He has drawn a lot better.

(8) ALLSAIDANDDONE showed in his penultimate he prefers the Poly and should be up there in the firing line.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(2) BLUE PLANET has been costly to follow but will get it right one of these days.

(1) MAGICAL MIDLANDS has made improvement since that last start. Should go close.

(5) COUP DE TETE could resume winning ways if allowed to enjoy himself up front.

(3) BORN TO PERFORM is classy on his day. Can upset.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(6) INDIGO MOON came from last to win and looks to be on the up, now that he has matured.

(7) RUBY SLIPPERS probably produced her best performance last time. The form horse.

(3) BELL JAR finally won on the Poly and was convincing. Drawn better, she can follow up.

(2) JACQUELINE has been making steady improvement. She is finally back on the Poly and has a good gate.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(6) ICE SUNSATION won a competitive maiden on debut on the Poly. She is in rattling form and could well make a successful handicap debut.

(9) TIME TO ROLL is knocking on the door and could relish racing on the Poly.

(3) BIRDWATCHER is in good form. The mare could be most effective over this longer trip, so can resume winning ways.

(5) LADY OF LUTETIA was dangerous in her last race and could be on the up even more.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(8) FATEFUL DAY failed over this trip in his second start. But that was his first try on the Poly and he has since made significant improvement and deserves another go over the trip.

(3) FOREST JUMP is in good form and has drawn well again.

(2) SUPERIOR LEADER, who has been taking on stronger, has drawn well after a rest. He can come out firing for a stable in good form.

(1) WHAT A BLAST is knocking and has the best draw.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(7) CAPTAIN WHO was quite convincing last time. He has run well on the Poly and could win on this surface as well.

(2) GIMME A RAINBOW is also in good form and will not be lying down at the business end of the race. He has drawn well.

(4) PURPLE AND GREEN showed promise when not far off round the turn first time. He could be anything on the Poly.

(3) RAMCHANDANI ROAD was knocking on the door before a rest and looks to be one who must go into those novelty bets.