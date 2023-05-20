Icy Blast to knock rivals out again

Race 1 (1,100m)

(3) AFRICAN BEAT was a close second in her last two starts.

(15) JANE’S VISION started at long odds on debut but caught the eye when staying on from a wide draw.

(11) BOMBER GIRL took on feature company in the soft last time. She should do much better.

(12) MIA’S ATHENA took on the males last time and only weakened late. Can make amends.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(1) ICY BLAST is the only winner in the race and has come good with blinkers. The one to beat.

(5) LET THE FLAG FLY has shown up well on this course.

(2) GOOSEBUMPS took on a competitive maiden field last start and was not far back. This is easier.

(6) SPLENDID FELLA has shown good pace and has not been far back. With a 4kg claimer up, he is not out of it.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(5) FINONACCI arrived in KwaZulu-Natal with some fair Cape form and started favourite in his local debut. He finished a close-up third.

(1) NINETY NINE HEROS raced greenly on the soft when making his debut in feature company. Watch for solid improvement.

(12) NELSON BAY improved nicely over this course and distance when touched off for third while taking on winners.

(7) FORESHORE also showed progress second-up over this course and has a claiming rider up.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(9) POWER STAR has made good improvement with blinkers. He should go well over this trip with the 1.5kg claim.

(5) TRUSOVA made a smart debut at long odds when taking on winners over this course and distance. He obviously has ability.

(4) FLAMING DRUM was a beaten short-priced favourite last time and looks well held by Power Star on that showing. He can do better.

(6) PLAYER X has not been far back in two starts. Expect improvement.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(4) MYTHICAL TUNE is in modest company and can finally get it right.

Two-year-old (6) BOSNAY made good improvement second-up.

(9) THEAPPLEOFMYEYE raced greenly on debut but comes from a very much in-form stable.

(1) ST CLOUD showed marked improvement last time.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(3) OCTOBER FAIR comes off a comfortable Highveld victory over this distance.

(2) LUCKY MISS is always game. She was not far back in a tough sprint last time. She will much prefer this trip

(5) ALPHABETTY has a touch of class. She goes well over this trip.

(1) FABULOUS has not been far back on the Poly in her last two starts. She has a handy weight and will be a strong contender.

Race 7 (1,950m)

(1) AURORA STORM has his third run after a break and should be at his peak. From a good draw, he should have every chance.

(12) RADICCHIO is a recent maiden winner and the form has worked out well. He will enjoy this distance.

(2) PROFESSOR SNAPE looks held by Aurora Storm but is likely to improve and can turn the tables.

(11) RELEASE ME was the ham in the sandwich between Aurora Storm and Professor Snape. Another to watch.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(8) MASTERBLING took on a strong field over 400m further second-up and was a close fourth. Should be competitive.

(3) GIMME A RAINBOW did not have the best of luck last time. Before that, he finished second over this course and trip.

(1) WINTER BARON is down in class and has a claiming rider up.

(4) PATRONAGE seems best with blinkers, winning over this course and distance.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(3) LA PURA VIDA has been in good form over this course and distance in this class. She gets a claiming apprentice up.

(11) DIAMOND GIRL was not far back in feature company last start. Her last win was on this course.

(2) PELARGONIUM is in good form. Good chance for a double.

(5) STING RAY appears better over a shorter trip but has been in good form.